Every baker knows that having a few fool-proof, tried-and-true recipes memorized and able to be knocked out at a moment's notice can be the difference between success and failure in the kitchen. And while knowing precisely how to make choux, a good rye bread, a short crust dough, or a pound cake from memory are all handy, one of the simplest and most versatile recipes a new baker can ever learn is how to make a powdered sugar glaze with an unexpected ingredient: soda.

It requires exactly two ingredients, is absolutely idiot-proof, infinitely customizable, and will instantly allow you to add any one of a thousand different flavors to a finished cake. Traditionally, this glaze is made using powdered sugar plus milk or half-and-half. But that's boring. A powdered sugar glaze will work with nearly any liquid, so if you learn it first as a soda glaze, you come to the kitchen with no such hang-ups.

7-Up is a good starting point simply because it has a relatively neutral citrus flavor. Its light sweetness and subtle lemon-lime notes complement a variety of baked goods without overpowering them, making it an especially good match for vanilla or lemon cakes. The standard prep is this simple: sift 2 cups of confectioners' sugar into a bowl, add 2 tablespoons off 7-Up, or your preferred soda, then stir. And that's it. You're done. of 7-Up, or your preferred soda, then stir. And that's it. You're done.