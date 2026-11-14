Use Soda And Powdered Sugar For The Easiest Pound Cake Glaze Full Of Sweet Flavor
Every baker knows that having a few fool-proof, tried-and-true recipes memorized and able to be knocked out at a moment's notice can be the difference between success and failure in the kitchen. And while knowing precisely how to make choux, a good rye bread, a short crust dough, or a pound cake from memory are all handy, one of the simplest and most versatile recipes a new baker can ever learn is how to make a powdered sugar glaze with an unexpected ingredient: soda.
It requires exactly two ingredients, is absolutely idiot-proof, infinitely customizable, and will instantly allow you to add any one of a thousand different flavors to a finished cake. Traditionally, this glaze is made using powdered sugar plus milk or half-and-half. But that's boring. A powdered sugar glaze will work with nearly any liquid, so if you learn it first as a soda glaze, you come to the kitchen with no such hang-ups.
7-Up is a good starting point simply because it has a relatively neutral citrus flavor. Its light sweetness and subtle lemon-lime notes complement a variety of baked goods without overpowering them, making it an especially good match for vanilla or lemon cakes. The standard prep is this simple: sift 2 cups of confectioners' sugar into a bowl, add 2 tablespoons off 7-Up, or your preferred soda, then stir. And that's it. You're done. of 7-Up, or your preferred soda, then stir. And that's it. You're done.
Using 7-Up in your powdered sugar glaze is just the beginning
A powdered sugar glaze works on pretty much any cake that doesn't require a stiff or dripless frosting. Bundt or loaf, stacked or simple, this is your go-to. What's more, once you're willing to confound expectations and take a chance on making a soda-based glaze, you learn very quickly that what matters here is solely the chemistry: a lot of powder and a tiny bit of liquid. And the options for liquids are virtually limitless.
Try cream soda for a sweet, vanilla-forward glaze, or use root beer for a more complex flavor. Oh, you're making a chocolate cake? Try using cherry cola instead. Or a little Kirsch. Or a strong shot of cooled espresso. If your apple cake needs a glaze, use apple cider and a few shakes of cinnamon. Real maple syrup works, too. Or a shot of really good bourbon. And while none of us are here to tell you how to live your life or start your day, do you know what else is a liquid and goes well with a slice of coffee cake? Kahlua. Just sayin'.
Finally, the 2 cups/2 tablespoons ratio? That's just a starting point. A thicker glaze (with more sugar) will harden slightly to a nice, glossy sheen if left to set. If you want something thinner, just add more liquid, but do it slowly — a few drops go a long way.