Which Chain's Chicken Is Actually Healthier, Chick-Fil-A Or Raising Cane's?

There's no denying that chicken has taken over American fast food, and rising star Raising Cane's has come to challenge longtime champion Chick-fil-A. While the latter remains the top selling fast food chicken chain in the U.S., Raising Cane's continues to rise in popularity. But not everything is hype. If you're making your choice between these two powerhouse chicken chains based on nutrition alone, you should lean towards Raising Cane's.

This comparison was done based on single chicken strips at each chain, as Raising Cane's famously only sells chicken fingers. We should note that Raising Cane's fingers offer a larger serving size per piece at 55 grams. Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, discloses that a serving size of two of its Chick-n-Strips is 91 grams, meaning that a single strip would be 45.5 grams. So, that inflates Raising Cane's numbers a little, but not much.

If you are looking for protein, Raising Cane's chicken has a bit more, but if offered at the same serving size they would be almost identical. Raising Cane's chicken fingers contain 12 grams of protein, while a single Chick-fil-A strip comes out to 9.5 grams. Compared on a per gram basis, Chick-fil-A's offering would contain around 11.5 grams if they were the same size. Neither offers a meaningful amount of fiber, with Chick-fil-A listing 0 grams and Raising Cane's containing less than 1 gram per finger.