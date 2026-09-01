The Best-Selling Chicken Chain In 2026 Makes 4X More Than Popeyes

There's a lot of competition among fried chicken restaurants in America. But when it comes to actual sales, one chain still clucks far louder and longer than the rest. In the QSR Magazine ranking of the top 50 U.S. fast food chains in 2026 based on last year's sales, Chick-fil-A took the number three spot — and its towering lead over Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen was enormous. Chick-fil-A had an estimated $24 billion in systemwide sales in 2025, while Popeyes has just under $6 billion. That means that Chick-fil-A took in about four times as much revenue as Popeyes did — or roughly $18 billion more.

What makes that large gap even more surprising is that Chick-fil-A doesn't have four times as many restaurants; the unit counts of the two chains are notably close. QSR counted just over 3287 Chick-fil-A locations and 3196 Popeyes locations at the end of 2025 — a difference of just 91 restaurants. But the disparity in total sales figures gets a bit easier to understand when you look at the average sales-per-unit figures: Chick-fil-A restaurants averaged about $8 million per store, while Popeyes' unit sales averaged about $2 million.