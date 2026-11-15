Turn Mashed Potatoes Into The Dinner Entree With This Cheap Deli Meat And Cheese

Mashed potatoes are an affordable, multi-tasking dish. While they commonly serve as a side dish, creamy mashed potatoes can do so much more than play a supporting role. With a little help from bologna and cheese, you can make a family-friendly meal that is low-cost, low-stress, and endearingly retro.

With simple flavors that please people of all ages, this dish is also a genius way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. It used to be a cafeteria staple at elementary schools across the country and was colloquially referred to as "Bologna Boats" or "Flying Saucers." Although it's no longer a school cafeteria staple, many people still recreate this nostalgic meal at home for their own families.

The textures of crispy bologna, velvety mashed potatoes, and gooey cheese create the perfect bite. The addition of bologna to the carb-heavy potatoes also helps to add a punch of protein, while the cheese offers a creamy calcium boost. The result is a salty, buttery dish that is both pure comfort food and a filling dinner you can make in 30 minutes or less.