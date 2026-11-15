Turn Mashed Potatoes Into The Dinner Entree With This Cheap Deli Meat And Cheese
Mashed potatoes are an affordable, multi-tasking dish. While they commonly serve as a side dish, creamy mashed potatoes can do so much more than play a supporting role. With a little help from bologna and cheese, you can make a family-friendly meal that is low-cost, low-stress, and endearingly retro.
With simple flavors that please people of all ages, this dish is also a genius way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. It used to be a cafeteria staple at elementary schools across the country and was colloquially referred to as "Bologna Boats" or "Flying Saucers." Although it's no longer a school cafeteria staple, many people still recreate this nostalgic meal at home for their own families.
The textures of crispy bologna, velvety mashed potatoes, and gooey cheese create the perfect bite. The addition of bologna to the carb-heavy potatoes also helps to add a punch of protein, while the cheese offers a creamy calcium boost. The result is a salty, buttery dish that is both pure comfort food and a filling dinner you can make in 30 minutes or less.
How to transform your mashed potatoes into a comforting retro dinner
To make bologna boats, start with the mashed potatoes. You can make the real thing, or use instant mashed potatoes if you're short on time. You also need cheese: Make sure to use a cheese that has serious melting abilities, such as American cheese (you can also use shredded cheese).
Then, begin frying sliced bologna in a skillet or on an electric griddle (We ranked the best bologna brands if you're unsure which to use). Once you've reached your desired crispiness, fill the bologna "boat" with mashed potatoes and your choice of cheese. Then, pop the boats in the microwave or under the broiler for a minute or so to melt the cheese.
You can modify bologna boats in many ways, such as adding extra protein or topping them with roasted vegetables. Some people add pulled pork to their boats, while others top their mashed potatoes with gravy instead of cheese. Others ditch the bologna and use hot dogs sliced down the middle. Any way you slice it, the combination of mashed potatoes, melted cheese, and crispy meat is always a crowd-pleaser!