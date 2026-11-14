Soup Labels And $1: The Campbell's Paper Dress You Probably Forgot About From The '60s

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If you've ever donned a paper hospital gown and thought, "This is surprisingly comfortable; I wish I had one at home," you might be the target audience for a 1960s promotional dress offered by Campbell's Soup. The Souper Dress, which was released by Campbell's in 1967, was a nonwoven, or paper, shift dress meant to be disposable. It featured a repeating pattern inspired by Andy Warhol's series of paintings of iconic Campbell's Tomato Soup cans.

The white dress had black piping around the sleeves and neck, and Warhol's Campbell's Soup cans in straight, horizontal rows across the front and back. The pattern ended a couple of inches above the dress's hem, at which point there were two thick gold stripes. To purchase the dress, you just had to send in labels from two different kinds of Campbell's soups, along with $1.

Campbell's wasn't the first (or last) company to use this marketing ploy. Disposable paper dresses became an artsy way to protest the era of consumerism during the late '60s, when mod fashion and anti-establishment counterculture were in their heyday. The first to spearhead the trend was the Scott Paper Company, which advertised its new line of paper products via a Paper Caper mail-order promotion in 1966. If customers sent in a coupon, two proofs of purchase, and $1.25, they could get a nonwoven A-line shift dress in a red bandana or black and white pattern. The company sold half a million of these dresses in just a few months, inspiring DuPont and Campbell's to create their own.