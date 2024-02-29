The History Behind Campbell's Iconic Tomato Soup

On July 9, 1962, 34-year-old Andy Warhol debuted his first solo exhibition "Campbell's Soup Cans" at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles. The inspiration behind his piece? "I used to have the same lunch every day, for twenty years, I guess," explained a deadpan Warhol, via The Museum of Modern Art. "The same thing over and over again." In one swift move, Warhol rocket-launched the pop art movement to the forefront of the public consciousness and breathed renewed relevance into an unwavering classic: Campbell's Tomato Soup.

An icon isn't made overnight. The soup has been around for over 150 years, and before it was called Campbell Soup Company, it was first the firm of Anderson & Campbell in Camden, New Jersey in 1869. Perhaps unsurprisingly (but impressively considering the company's now-massive and varied brand portfolio), it's always been about tomatoes for Campbell's. In 1895, the company released its first-ever can of ready-to-eat soup, Beefsteak Tomato — a huge deal. As the side of the can instructed, "When heated the contents of this can are ready for use." It got even more innovative.

Shortly after in 1897, the company invented the process of condensing soup, which meant smaller cans and "condensing" the price from $0.30 per can to $0.10. By 1911, Campbell's tomato soup was being distributed nationwide and quickly became such a staple for American consumers that the company added the word "soup" to its moniker, officially rebranding as the "Campbell Soup Company" in 1922.