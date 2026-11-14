The Hands-Down Best Method For Succulent Caramelized Onions Maximizes Flavor

Almost everyone loves caramelized onions. It's the perfect side dish for burgers, steaks, and sausage, but it goes well with cheeses and other vegetables too. However, you have to pay close attention when cooking them, and there are so many different techniques that it's easy to make one simple mistake and ruin the whole dish. That's why Tasting Table tried 6 different ways and elected the best: braising.

First of all, braising is a cooking technique consisting of applying steady heat and moisture to vegetables, meat, or other ingredients for a long time in order to tenderize them. This works perfectly for onions, and the procedure is pretty simple: you need to caramelize them first with just butter and salt, and then add vegetable broth to cover the bottom of the pan and stir until it evaporates.

This will result in moist yet firm caramelized onions, with a perfectly balanced flavor. Not only do you get the perfectly caramelized onions, but you also save time compared to other recipes. In fact, with this technique, caramelized onions will take way less than one hour to cook.