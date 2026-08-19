Do Caramelized Onions Really Take An Hour To Cook?

Does it really take four years to paint something like the Sistine Chapel? Does it actually take an hour to caramelize onions? You technically could get the job done faster, but would the results be the same? While we'll never really know if tutorial videos could have sped up Michelangelo's productivity, we do know that rushing caramelized onions usually doesn't pan out as well as taking your time.

There are tricks to speed up the process of caramelizing onions, but it seems that you still ultimately get out what you put in. You can turn onions brown in 10 minutes, but you can't truly caramelize them. One hour is a good rule-of-thumb cook time to make sure the sugars caramelize, and the onions brown nicely while developing more complexity — so long as you keep the temperature low so you don't burn them.

When we caramelize onions, we're using heat to transform the sugars, causing them to brown and release the compounds that make foods like caramelized onions so rich, sweet, and complex. This is not the same as the Maillard reaction, which is a separate (yet equally delicious) chemical process that turns the surface of the onions brown after sugars and amino acids interact when heated. One of the common mistakes everyone makes when caramelizing onions is cooking too hot and fast. This can result in just the surface of the onions burning before there's been enough time for caramelization to occur.