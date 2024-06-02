The Simple Addition For Making Caramelized Onions When You're Pressed For Time

Caramelizing onions turns these veggies' raw, sharp taste into a flavor that's instead mild, sweet, and delightful. While you may not want the harshness of uncooked onions in your dish, caramelized strands make the perfect accompaniment to pasta, burgers, and hummus. But as tasty as it may be, this ingredient isn't always the quickest one to whip up. Cooking these sweet onions can set you back almost an hour, since you generally need to heat them low and slow over the stove.

But one simple ingredient (if it can even count as an ingredient) can significantly speed up your time spent sweating in the kitchen: water. The main reason you can't crank up the heat when caramelizing onions normally is that they can burn easily, which kind of ruins the golden-brown sweetness you're going for. But if you add a little water to your pan, it's much harder for the sliced veggies to burn, so you can turn the heat up a few notches and shorten your cooking time. Plus, the water will mix together with any moisture leaking from your onions, which creates a sugary liquid that can allow the flavors to evenly disperse in your pan.