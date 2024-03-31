Pasta And Caramelized Onions Make A Perfect Pairing

If we are being honest, pasta is nothing without the ingredients with which it is paired. The proper pasta accoutrement, from sauce to add-ins like meat, cheese, and vegetables, can transform what would otherwise be a plate of bland noodles into something greater than the sum of its parts. While we have previously gone over the many types of pasta sauce that exist and how best to use them, we are now turning our attention to those extra mix-ins that elevate a pasta's flavor and texture to the next level. Our favorite addition to make by far? Caramelized onions.

Two key components that make any pasta dish great are moisture and flavor, without which you will have a dry, tasteless pasta. Caramelized onions deliver well on both fronts, with a glossy, jammy consistency that melts in your mouth as well as a sweet yet savory flavor. As an added bonus, these onions are incredibly versatile and can take center stage or play a supporting role in all kinds of pasta, including light and delicate recipes and heavier, more robust recipes.