Say Goodbye To Bitter Onions With This Easy Temperature Change

What a wonderous thing an onion is. Raw, it adds a sharp pop of flavor to a burger. Pickled, it adds a zap to Mexican cuisine. Caramelized, onion elevates just about any dish you can imagine with a sweet and savory decadence. Unfortunately, though, it's all too common to end up with burnt, bitter onions when cooking them. The key to avoiding unpleasantly bitter onions is to mind your temperature, and consequently, the cooking time. Sauteing onions at too high a heat is a common mistake that cooks them too fast, quickly causing them to burn before the sugars can effectively caramelize. Aiming for a low-to-medium-low temperature gives the onions the time they need to soften, brown, and become sweeter without burning. Take your time cooking them to the desired level, whether that's just until soft and fragrant or deeply caramelized. Caramelizing onions in particular can't be rushed, so take no less than around 30 minutes, and as long as two hours for bigger batches.

It can be tempting to rush the process, but cooking onions without turning them bitter takes patience. This is because you need to take your time to break down the bitter sulfenic acids that mask an onion's hidden sweetness. Rush this process, and onions can burn quicker than you might expect. What's more, cooking onions at a lower temperature for longer is necessary to break down the complex glucose and fructose sugars, which can add sweetness and balance bitter flavors.