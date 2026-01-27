Why Marcella Hazan Always Cooked Her Onion And Garlic Starting With A Cold Pan

Do you walk away from your stove when food is cooking? What no one tells you about cooking garlic properly is you only need to sauté it for about 30 seconds on low to medium-low heat to accentuate its sweet, caramelized notes (though ). By starting in a cold pan, the heating process is more gradual. Since garlic cooks quickly, you want to stir it as it cooks once the oil or butter has heated. Some chefs say starting with cold oil helps the garlic flavor infuse the dish, too.

If you're cooking both onion and garlic for a recipe, like Marcella Hazan's signature , give the onion a good head start, beginning with a cold pan and cooking gently on low. Then, right before you add other ingredients like tomatoes or tomato puree. Hazan also instructed as they sauté. This leads to sweet, caramelized onions perfect for sauce, topping a Rueben sandwich, or including in a baked sweet onion tart. . If you want more caramelization or a crisp finish to your onion or garlic, however, you can leave the lid off. This generates less steam and .