Why Marcella Hazan Regretted Introducing Americans To Balsamic Vinegar

Few people had as big an effect on cooking in America as Marcella Hazan, so much so that many younger people today might not realize someone actually had to introduce balsamic vinegar in the first place. Born in the north of Italy in 1924, Hazan came to the United States with her Italian-born American husband in 1955, and her disappointment with American food encouraged her to learn to cook, especially dishes that she missed from home. Hazan went on to become a legendary teacher and author, writing some of the most beloved Italian cookbooks ever, which introduced Americans to real Italian cooking in the 70s. She is credited with kicking off our love of extra virgin olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, and yes, balsamic vinegar, but her adopted home didn't always use these prized ingredients as she intended.

Being a traditionalist who venerated the fresh Italian style of cooking, balsamic vinegar was something to be used with a light hand. However after Hazan popularized it, balsamic vinegar became a classic case of an overused, trendy ingredient, with balsamic glazes and reductions being thrown around haphazardly by chefs trying to capitalize on the name. It was so widespread that Hazan bemoaned ever introducing it in the first place, according to talking heads in a clip from "Marcella," a documentary about her life. "I remember going to a dinner with her and she would cringe with the fact that people used it everywhere," says a friend. She felt that Americans were completely misusing balsamic vinegar. For her it was an accent. You added a few drops to a recipe to complement food, you didn't slather it on a sandwich as the main flavor.