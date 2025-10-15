15 Of The Best Italian Cookbooks Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone can tell you how to cook Italian food — a preliminary search on YouTube will throw up millions of meticulously detailed tutorials competing for your attention. However, when you want to understand why Italians cook the way that they do, you'll want to turn to the culinary maestros and virtuosos at the forefront of this cuisine, from Marcella Hazan and Anna del Conte to Nancy Silverton. But you wouldn't want to consider the Italian cookbooks written by them as simple recipe books, either.

Our selections are historical archives of recipes that are inherited rather than invented, each offering a valuable window into Italy's enduring culinary legacy. These are books that have stood the test of time, such as "The Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" by Marcella Hazan or "The Silver Spoon". They are culinary chronicles that masterfully blend context and culture into the craft of cooking, like "The Food of Italy" by Claudia Roden. After scouring through bestselling lists and reviews by industry insiders, we put together the cookbooks that serve as a joyous celebration of the sacred Italian tavola.