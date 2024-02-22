Nancy Silverton's Advice For Buying And Cooking With Parmesan - Exclusive

Parmigiano Reggiano must be aged at least 12 months, though most products are aged double that time and even longer. Silverton takes a measured approach, saying, "I really like 24-month-old Parmesan — if it's too old, it'll be too hard." As it becomes harder, the texture also becomes extra crumbly, which can limit its culinary applications. Silverton points out, "You also want to be able to chunk it, which is how I like to serve it."

Considering the vast range of Parmesan products on the market, the chef emphasizes, "You also always want to buy from a reliable source so you can guarantee a higher quality." While grocery stores can be a good place to purchase 12- to 24-month-old Parmigiano Reggiano wedges, beyond this age it's best to visit a cheese shop.

Parmesan is pretty versatile, but Silverton skips it in favor of meltier cheeses in one instance. "The only dish I'd avoid using Parmesan in would be a grilled cheese sandwich. It won't melt the way you want it to," she explains and adds, "but you can certainly grate it on top of the sandwich to finish it!" Ultimately, Silverton's view about Parmesan is that "The best way to use it is to finish a dish with it."

Nancy Silverton will be part of the star-studded lineup at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which runs from February 22-25 in Miami, Florida.