Nancy Silverton's Trick To Elevate The Flavor Of Butter In Baked Goods - Exclusive

Renowned baker, cookbook author, and restaurateur Nancy Silverton's new book, "The Cookie That Changed My Life," is all about mastering traditional American baked goods. These aren't fancy pastries — the book is a deep dive into comforting classics like pies, cakes, biscuits, and yes, cookies. Of course, many of these recipes rely heavily on butter, and Silverton has a special technique for intensifying butter's flavor before using it in baked goods: cooking it in a pan until it's golden but not brown.

Brown butter is a well-known trick for adding a savory, caramelized taste to recipes like chocolate chip cookies. However, it can be a little too assertive for dishes with more delicate flavor profiles. As Silverton explained in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, to make "golden butter," you follow the same steps as for making brown butter, but simply don't cook the butter for quite as long. Silverton told us, "I really do like the flavor of brown butter, both in cooking and in baking. But sometimes the color of that brown butter or the strong flavor of that nuttiness is too much." She finds golden butter to be the perfect compromise, as it's more flavorful than butter that hasn't been cooked but not as overwhelming as brown butter.