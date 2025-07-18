What No One Tells You About Cooking Garlic Properly

Garlic is perhaps the most widely used aromatic in the kitchen, but it's one that is also surprisingly easy to mess up. There aren't many better smells that will waft through your kitchen than some fresh garlic sizzling in oil, and there aren't many bigger disappointments than the acrid taste of burning it. You may have learned tips for cooking garlic, like smashing the cloves or getting more flavor out of it by crushing it, but once it's in the pan, the advice stops. Garlic is a very delicate ingredient, and it needs to be added at just the right time in your recipe and cooked for a very precise amount of time. So no matter what you do to prepare it, once you're cooking garlic, you shouldn't step away from the pan until you're ready to add more ingredients.

Garlic goes from raw to cooked to burnt in a matter of seconds, so you really need to keep an eye on the time, smell, and color. If you are sautéing minced garlic on medium or even medium-low heat, it will be done in 15 to 30 seconds. Once you start to smell the aroma of garlic in the air, or the second you start to see the edges turning a light golden brown, it's ready to go. Once it turns dark brown, the garlic is already burnt and will impart bitter flavors to your dish — so don't ever leave it unattended.