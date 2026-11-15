The KFC Bucket Item That Probably Isn't Worth $3.49 — 'They Are Literally Laughing At Us'
KFC introduced the bucket of chicken back in 1957, and each bucket was big enough to hold 14 pieces, ensuring enough for a decent family meal. The familiar red-and-white striped container became an icon, and many restaurant signs featured a giant, rotating version of the bucket, an innovation suggested by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas. If someone says you're getting a bucket of food, you expect a lot of it, which is why KFC's Tender Go Bucket seems almost like a joke. For $3.49, it's a paper cup filled with a handful of french fries and one single chicken tender. How the mighty buckets have fallen.
KFC officially launched its Go Buckets in October 2026. Much of the online feedback has been critical of the skimpy offerings, especially for the price. KFC intended the underwhelming buckets as snacks rather than full meals, but the small portions and price have rubbed some people the wrong way . "One tender and fries for $3.49???" said a Redditor who got over 170 upvotes for the comment.
Elsewhere on Reddit, one user posted an image of the Go Bucket with the title "Let me get one. One rib." The line is a reference to a scene from the movie "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka" in which Chris Rock's character, upon learning how expensive five ribs are, asks for just a single one for 50 cents. It's clear some people are treating KFC's latest innovation like it's a joke.
Kentucky Fried Cheapskates?
The jokes about the single tender bucket are not limited to Reddit. On TikTok, user Grubtent made a show of counting the tenders as he laid just the one down on a napkin before showing the cup of fries. YouTuber DAVON TV, sampling the bucket for the first time, laughed and said, "Am I tripping? Yeah, they give you one chicken tender, y'all." MorganChompz also reviews the buckets on TikTok and one of her commenters said, "A single solitary tender," followed by crying and prayer-hands emojis.
No one is necessarily saying that KFC's chicken tenders are bad. They made our top five when we ranked fast food chicken tenders. When we ranked 10 KFC sides, the wedges you can get in your Go Bucket placed third, so it's an all-around good combo of items. In at least one consumer study, KFC tied with Popeyes for having the best fast food tenders on the market. Our taste tester said, "The proprietary seasoning blend carries these tenders, adding some extra zhuzh and spice to each bite of juicy poultry." The problem is mostly the perceived value, or lack thereof. Many commenters simply said they expected more for the price.
The Go Buckets come in three varieties. You can also get four nuggets or two Double Crispy Hot Wings. All three options come with a choice of fries or wedges and a dipping sauce. It's hard to say which one offers the greatest value, but at least the others make it seem like you're getting more for your money.