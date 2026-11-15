The KFC Bucket Item That Probably Isn't Worth $3.49 — 'They Are Literally Laughing At Us'

KFC introduced the bucket of chicken back in 1957, and each bucket was big enough to hold 14 pieces, ensuring enough for a decent family meal. The familiar red-and-white striped container became an icon, and many restaurant signs featured a giant, rotating version of the bucket, an innovation suggested by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas. If someone says you're getting a bucket of food, you expect a lot of it, which is why KFC's Tender Go Bucket seems almost like a joke. For $3.49, it's a paper cup filled with a handful of french fries and one single chicken tender. How the mighty buckets have fallen.

KFC officially launched its Go Buckets in October 2026. Much of the online feedback has been critical of the skimpy offerings, especially for the price. KFC intended the underwhelming buckets as snacks rather than full meals, but the small portions and price have rubbed some people the wrong way . "One tender and fries for $3.49???" said a Redditor who got over 170 upvotes for the comment.

Elsewhere on Reddit, one user posted an image of the Go Bucket with the title "Let me get one. One rib." The line is a reference to a scene from the movie "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka" in which Chris Rock's character, upon learning how expensive five ribs are, asks for just a single one for 50 cents. It's clear some people are treating KFC's latest innovation like it's a joke.