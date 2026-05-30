Customers Can Thank Wendy's Dave Thomas For This Fan-Favorite KFC Menu Item

The world of fast food owes a lot to Dave Thomas. Just like Colonel Sanders, Dave Thomas was an innovator who developed practices and recipes to set his restaurant apart from the crowd. He introduced Wendy's square patties, made from fresh, never frozen beef, to signify that Wendy's didn't cut corners. He also added chili and Frostys on his menu, further setting the chain apart from the competition.

But many don't know that he influenced other fast-food chains as well. At KFC, he was responsible for the chain's most iconic menu item: the branded bucket of chicken. Before branching out on his own, Dave Thomas worked for several other chains, including Arthur Treacher's. He spent several years as a KFC franchise owner, where he came up with the idea of putting Colonel Sanders' face on the paper buckets used for family meals.

KFC's official history states that Colonel Sanders and his first franchisee Pete Harman were already selling chicken in paper buckets after a different franchise operator ordered 500 of them. But Dave Thomas wrote in his biography that Sanders had only been selling chicken in three-piece boxes when Phil Clauss, Thomas' mentor, came up with the idea of buckets. The original buckets were coated in paraffin which melted and created a mess, so Clauss and Thomas refined the design together and created buckets similar to what we associated with KFC today. The buckets were so popular that Thomas also suggested using a giant revolving version on store signs.