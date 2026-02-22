Why KFC Discontinued These Saucy Ribs Fans Still Talk About Years Later

KFC is so synonymous with chicken, it's hard to imagine the restaurant serving other meats. Indeed, the only protein offered on today's menu is the chain's famous fried poultry — but longtime customers know that KFC used to serve ribs. Simple called Country Style Ribs, this item debuted in the 1970s and won over many hearts, only to disappear in the '80s.

These ribs were offered at least by 1975, though some sources say they debuted in 1973. KFC advertised thrifty family dinners starring the item, such as nine ribs with salad and rolls for $6.98. Like those famous 11 herbs and spices, the exact recipe for Country Style Ribs has never been confirmed, but self-professed former employees have shared how they remember cooking the dish. Pork spare ribs were dredged in KFC's signature seasoned flour, cooked in pressure fryers, tossed in barbecue sauce, and warmed or baked to let the coating set. These steps produced sticky, tender ribs that customers still crave and talk about to this day.

If these ribs were so well-liked, why are they now a discontinued KFC menu item we may never see again? Several sources (including employee testimonies) point to the pork shortage of 1973, which led the meat to steadily increase in price throughout the 1980s. The profit margin of KFC's ribs likely went down as pork prices went up, leading the chain to ax the item once it became too expensive to produce.