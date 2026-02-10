KFC Thought Beef Was The Next Move — Then It Completely Failed

Fried chicken transcends culinary boundaries and is beloved around the world. Much of this popularity can be directly linked to Colonel Sanders and Kentucky Fried Chicken, who turned the dish into a household name. But if the corporate chicken powers that be had their way, Kentucky Roast Beef might have become just as popular, only it didn't quite work out. In 1968, KFC was experiencing rapid growth after becoming one of the largest chains in America. At this point, the company decided to branch out beyond chicken.

Reportedly, this was out of fear that other fried chicken restaurants were cutting in on KFC's business. The first Kentucky Roast Beef and Ham opened in Las Vegas. The menu featured warm beef, seasoned with the Colonel's blend of herbs and spices, on buttered buns. The test location sold $70,000 worth of sandwiches in its first month. That's a lot of beef. The experiment proved successful, and the company opened more than 100 Kentucky Roast Beef locations, though some were called Kentucky Roast Beef and Ham. Around the same time, KFC operated a chain of fish and chip restaurants on the West Coast. Things seemed prime for success.

The problem with trying to sell fast food roast beef is that roast beef takes time. McDonald's faced a similar issue when they tried their hand at roast beef sandwiches. Coordinating the roasting of beef with the lunch and dinner rush is not easy. Also, beef is more expensive than chicken, so customers expecting KFC prices were not getting what they wanted.