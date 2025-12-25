8 Discontinued KFC Menu Items We'll Probably Never See Again

These days, there are countless fried chicken chains across the United States, offering crunchy breading, moist chicken, and sides galore. Once upon a time, though, KFC was the king of fast food fried chicken, with its buckets upon buckets of beautifully crisped legs, wings, and breasts. But over the course of KFC's long history, several of the chain's most (and, to be fair, least) beloved dishes have fallen off the menu to make way for trendier, more of-the-moment fast food offerings.

Today, we dive into some of those discontinued KFC items that once graced drive-thru menus but now only live in our dreams (and on the internet, of course). Maybe you've tried some of these dishes in the past and you long for their return, or perhaps you wish you'd gotten a chance to try them in the first place. Either way, these are some KFC menu items that we don't think we'll be seeing again. Rest in poultry.