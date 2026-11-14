Consumers Say Don't Fall For This High-End Appliance That Will Die In 10 Years – Buy Basic

Buying a new refrigerator is a major investment for anyone, whether you're renovating or replacing a piece that has broken down. This decision was in many ways simpler for shoppers 20 or 30 years ago. Now, the options and features lend themselves to complex machines that may appeal to some customers but have left others disappointed. These commenters say they're harder to repair and lack longevity.

It makes sense that, if you pay a premium for a high-end refrigerator or other appliance, you want to get the most from your investment. Plus, online reviewers are not necessarily representative of every customer for a certain product. That said, they can still provide insight into repeated issues that people experience, like ineffective cooling, faulty ice makers, and more.

Reviewers of a $12,000 KitchenAid model point out flimsy shelves, leaks, and ice buildup, for example. Ice maker and gasket problems frequently come up in reviews for a GE model that sells for more than $10,000. Users across these and other reviews report struggles with certified technicians repairing these issues, citing a lack of appropriate parts. Of course, other users report more positive experiences as well.