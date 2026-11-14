Consumers Say Don't Fall For This High-End Appliance That Will Die In 10 Years – Buy Basic
Buying a new refrigerator is a major investment for anyone, whether you're renovating or replacing a piece that has broken down. This decision was in many ways simpler for shoppers 20 or 30 years ago. Now, the options and features lend themselves to complex machines that may appeal to some customers but have left others disappointed. These commenters say they're harder to repair and lack longevity.
It makes sense that, if you pay a premium for a high-end refrigerator or other appliance, you want to get the most from your investment. Plus, online reviewers are not necessarily representative of every customer for a certain product. That said, they can still provide insight into repeated issues that people experience, like ineffective cooling, faulty ice makers, and more.
Reviewers of a $12,000 KitchenAid model point out flimsy shelves, leaks, and ice buildup, for example. Ice maker and gasket problems frequently come up in reviews for a GE model that sells for more than $10,000. Users across these and other reviews report struggles with certified technicians repairing these issues, citing a lack of appropriate parts. Of course, other users report more positive experiences as well.
Pros of a basic refrigerator
If you are looking for a simple refrigerator and don't care for touchscreen controls, WiFi connections, or even an ice and water dispenser, you have many options on the market. Many customers report satisfaction with the available storage space, straightforward controls, and overall reliability in various models priced below $1,000. That said, some reviewers do report issues with malfunctioning parts.
Since these refrigerators usually don't have touchscreens, AI components, or other complex parts, they can be easier for a technician (or owner) to repair. Many low-cost refrigerators are manufactured by major companies like Whirlpool, Frigidaire, or their sister brands, meaning there tends to be more replacement parts available when needed.
As we said above, online reviews only tell part of the story of a particular product. What one shopper perceives as a good value may not feel like it's worth the money for someone else. Understanding your needs when it comes to available features and add-ons, storage space, up-front cost, and more should guide your purchase, with reviews providing extra information.