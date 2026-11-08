4 Mrs. Smith's Frozen Pie Flavors, Ranked

Pie is a funny thing. Not just a dessert, it is pure distilled Americana. The mention of pie conjures up images of holiday meals and grandma's kitchen. Its appeal is rooted in rustic simplicity. But here's the reality of making a pie — the crust is finicky, the edges are fussy to crimp, and an evenly baked crust is a challenge. So, as charming as a homemade pie is, many of us prefer to outsource this holiday favorite and head to the freezer aisle.

Mrs. Smith's pies, as the name suggests, aim to bring a homegrown, from-scratch, family-recipe feel to a frozen pie. As a former professional baker, I think frozen baked good options are underrated in general. But, for all my baking experience, the prospect of baking a pie has me shaking in my boots; hence, I may be the perfect person to test an array of frozen pies.

So I tried four of Mrs. Smith's classic pies. For all four, I was looking for accurate baking instructions and, of course, a delicious filling and buttery crust. I wanted an appealing-looking final bake, as the sight of a pie straight out of the oven is half the appeal. Which pies were as good as fresh? Here's what is — and isn't — worthy of a spot among your holiday spread.