It's Easier Than You Think To Fix A Broken Pie Crust

If you've ever felt the sinking disappointment of seeing your prebaked pie crust cracked or broken, you're not alone. Making pie crusts can be tricky, and even seasoned bakers face this issue from time to time. However, the good news is that fixing a broken pie crust is simpler than you might expect.

When you pull your pie shell from the oven and notice a crack, prepare a paste by mixing flour and water. Gently push the broken crust pieces together and use a spatula, the back of a spoon, or your fingertip to apply the paste to the crack. Smooth it out to ensure it fills the gap completely and blends in with the rest of the crust. Now, pop the pie crust back into the oven and bake for a couple of minutes until the patch dries up.

For a richer fix, you can combine flour with butter instead of water. To make this paste, mix two parts flour with one part melted butter and whisk until properly combined. Use this buttery paste to fill in cracks or gaps in the crust the same way you would use the flour-water paste. And, just like the other method, bake until dry. The repair will solidify, and the crust will hold together nicely, ready for the pie filling.