For One Of The Best Beginner Sauvignon Blancs, Grab This Iconic Bottle Off The Shelf

If you're new to sauvignon blanc, there's one iconic New Zealand wine worth trying. First launched in 1985, Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc helped introduce the world to New Zealand's benchmark for the varietal. Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder Lucia Capretti includes it in her roundup of the best sauvignon blancs for beginners as a classic example of the country's terroir, noting the producer as an icon for this wine type. The 2024 vintage earned a 94-point rating from Decanter, praising this particular vintage for its vibrant acidity, clarity of expression, and dry finish.

The grapes for Cloudy Bay's sauvignon blanc come from Marlborough's Wairau Valley on New Zealand's South Island. Here, the region's sunny days and cool nights are ideal for the slow ripening of the grapes, which allows for preserving the acidity of the fruit and for giving the wine its complex flavors. Expect notes of lemon curd, white nectarine, sea salt, and grassy aromas on the palate, followed by a citrusy and refined finish. Tasting notes vary slightly across vintages, but expect a consistent presence of stone fruit, citrus, and subtle tropical character, which remain the hallmarks of the Cloudy Bay style.