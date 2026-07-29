The 10 Best Sauvignon Blancs For Beginners

Sauvignon blanc ranks among the world's most popular white wines, so it's a familiar sight in wine shops and on restaurant wine lists. Although the style has certain recognizable characteristics wherever it's grown, the grape can also take on unique aromas and flavors depending on its source. It's typically fresh and vibrant on the palate, making it an excellent option whether you're enjoying a glass on its own or pairing it with food. For beginners, it can be easy to try one sauvignon blanc and assume you've already got a good idea of what the grape has to offer. However, there are plenty of nuances that are well worth discovering, and its distinctive character can also be a useful starting point for exploring other grape varieties.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, my training has given me the opportunity to explore the various styles of sauvignon blanc and its key characteristics. Before that, though, it was my go-to wine while living in New Zealand, where it was the first grape I could easily identify and recognize. It still holds a special place in my heart, and I think the range of styles it offers makes sauvignon blanc a great way for novice wine lovers to learn how terroir can influence wine.

With that in mind, I've put together a selection of entry-level sauvignon blancs that are perfect for beginners. These bottles span the globe, representing key growing areas and styles. Read on to discover the bottles you'll want to pick up if you're keen to learn more about sauvignon blanc.