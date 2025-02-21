Chardonnay Vs Sauvignon Blanc Vs Pinot Grigio: Your Ultimate Food Pairing Guide

Choosing the perfect bottle to open up for dinner party guests can prove to be a challenging task. Staring at chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and pinot gris labels may feel like some sort of decoding chore as you read descriptions and compare tasting notes to try to make an informed purchase. Even among certain varieties, like a chardonnay, different labels can offer a range of flavors and expressions to explore. To help make buying decisions easier, we spoke to Gillian Ballance, Master Sommelier and national education manager at Treasury Wine Estates, for guidance on how to go about making our next dinner party that much more memorable with the right wine and food pairing.

While glasses of white can be crisp and refreshing, they can also offer creamy mouthfuls that can reawaken palates in between courses or complement richer dishes of saucy pastas, buttery mains, and toasted slices of homemade garlic bread. Whether you're planning to serve plates of seafood or easy salads for guests to help themselves, having the right pours on hand can help kickstart revelry and ensure each guest leaves satisfied.