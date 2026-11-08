TikToker Makes Queso That Resembles Texas Roadhouse's Fan-Favorite Rattlesnake Bites
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For a dish to inspire cooks to come up with their own culinary spin-offs at home, you know it has to be good. That is what has happened with Texas Roadhouse rattlesnake bites. Among the list of Texas Roadhouse appetizers, the crispy bites have found a devoted fan base. Lightly fried with jack cheese and diced jalapeños, the texture and taste of these bite-sized pieces are difficult to resist. It is no wonder that one TikTok creator made a queso dip that tastes similar.
To recreate the appetizer's taste in dip form, the breaded shell is bypassed and the cheesy, spicy filling becomes the main event. Rich, melted cheese and a mild kick of peppers combine to make a dip that is ideal to serve alongside tortilla chips, veggies, and your favorite crunchy snacks. Since it is a smooth, melted recipe, it is easy to set out at your next dinner party or carry to a potluck. Serve warm for maximum comfort.
Savoring the taste while changing the form
The TikTok creator's version starts with browned sausage and what she calls an "offensive amount of cheese," including mozzarella, pepper jack, queso blanco, and cream cheese. Pickled jalapeños and steak seasoning round out the flavor, and the dip is cooked until everything is fully melted, whether smoked, warmed in an oven, or made in a Crock-Pot. "It was delicious!" wrote more than one fan on a Facebook Reel by someone who recreated the rattlesnake queso.
While this recipe can be modified to suit individual preferences, one TikTok commenter suggested adding a can or two of Rotel tomatoes. Since Rattlesnake Bites are served with Cajun sauce, you may want to add some to your queso for added dimension. "They have the Texas Roadhouse rattlesnake seasoning on Amazon," wrote one cook on Instagram, adding, "This is perfect for that!" If all of this sounds like too much work, as a few TikTok users pointed out, a 3-ingredient queso dip might be more approachable, or, for an even easier option, pick up a store-bought queso to doctor up at home.
@marriedtobbq
Rattlesnake Queso 🐍🧀 this dip needs to be on the menu for your next tailgate 🔥 Smoked Rattlesnake Queso 🐍🧀 1lb hot breakfast sausage 8oz mozzarella 8oz pepper jack cheese 16oz queso blanco 8oz cream cheese 12oz diced jalapeños + juice 1/2 cup milk 1 tbsp steak seasoning 1. Preheat the smoker to 275°F. 2. Brown the breakfast sausage in a skillet, then transfer it to a baking dish or aluminum pan. 3. Chop the mozzarella, pepper jack & queso blanco into cubes and place them on top of the sausage. 4. Add the whole jar of diced jalapeños, including the juice. 5. Place the block of cream cheese on top. 6. Pour the milk on top. 7. Season the whole pan with steak seasoning. 8. Place the pan on the grates of your smoker & let it smoke for 45 minutes, then use a spoon to give it a good mix. 9. Let it smoke for 30 minutes more, or until it's fully melted. 10. Serve immediately alongside tortilla chips for dipping. #bbqtiktok #texas #gamedayfood #gamedayrecipes #steaktiktok