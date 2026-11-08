This Fruity Sauvignon Blanc Cocktail Only Needs One Seasonal Mixer

When you think of fall drinks, one in particular may come to mind (looking at you, pumpkin spice). But really, a multitude of autumnal beverages embrace the season — day or night. Specifically, if you're seeking a cocktail to make for cozy autumn gatherings, look no further than sauvignon blanc combined with one classic seasonal mixer: Apple soda. Whether from a bottle or can, apple soda is the perfect sweet and seasonally fruity complement to the bright, slightly herbaceous, acidic white wine. When combined, the result is a pleasantly fruity sip to add to any list of fall cocktails.

To make an apple-soda wine cocktail at home, combine sauvignon blanc with apple soda in a tall or balloon glass and served chilled or over ice. If you don't already have a favorite sauvignon blanc, read our round up of 10 of the best sauvignon blancs for beginners for tips. Do play around with the ratios of each beverage, too. For a more wine-forward drink, add just a splash of apple soda. For a cocktail that elicits the fall season, fill as much as one-third of the glass with apple soda.

Beyond the hints of fall in every sip, another thing that makes this cocktail especially memorable (and drinkable) is the fizz from the carbonated apple soda. So, as to not disturb the celebratory bubbles that carbonated apple soda brings, when combining the white wine, apple soda, and ice, stir it all together with a bar spoon to gently incorporate.