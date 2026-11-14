Pair Vanilla Ice Cream With This Warming Spice For An Unexpected Flavor Boost

While vanilla ice cream is the most popular flavor in America, there are always ways to give it a boost. For example, pair it with a warming spice for an unexpected and pleasant surprise. This spice, a pantry staple, is none other than ginger.

But why exactly does ginger work so well with vanilla ice cream? You'd think that ginger would overpower the vanilla and cream, but that isn't the case. Rather, it brightens and energizes the flavor of the sweet treat. While ginger carries warmth and heat, those notes mellow out when mixed with the rich and creamy dessert. Ginger also has floral and sweet notes, which play well with the sweetness of vanilla ice cream. And, depending on what type of ginger you add, you can also change the texture of the ice cream. Candied ginger, for example, adds a toothsome chew and a slight crunch thanks to the sugary exterior.

If you're wondering how best to incorporate ginger into vanilla ice cream, start with a good-quality ice cream. Choose a store-bought vanilla ice cream that really lets the vanilla notes shine. Of course, you can also make it from scratch. We have a recipe for vanilla ice cream made with just four ingredients and a couple of plastic bags.