Pair Vanilla Ice Cream With This Warming Spice For An Unexpected Flavor Boost
While vanilla ice cream is the most popular flavor in America, there are always ways to give it a boost. For example, pair it with a warming spice for an unexpected and pleasant surprise. This spice, a pantry staple, is none other than ginger.
But why exactly does ginger work so well with vanilla ice cream? You'd think that ginger would overpower the vanilla and cream, but that isn't the case. Rather, it brightens and energizes the flavor of the sweet treat. While ginger carries warmth and heat, those notes mellow out when mixed with the rich and creamy dessert. Ginger also has floral and sweet notes, which play well with the sweetness of vanilla ice cream. And, depending on what type of ginger you add, you can also change the texture of the ice cream. Candied ginger, for example, adds a toothsome chew and a slight crunch thanks to the sugary exterior.
If you're wondering how best to incorporate ginger into vanilla ice cream, start with a good-quality ice cream. Choose a store-bought vanilla ice cream that really lets the vanilla notes shine. Of course, you can also make it from scratch. We have a recipe for vanilla ice cream made with just four ingredients and a couple of plastic bags.
Grated, ground, or candied ginger all elevate vanilla ice cream
Next, think about what you're craving. Do you want to chew on candied ginger? If that's the case, chop some up and sprinkle it over a scoop of vanilla ice cream as a topping. This is one of the easier ways to incorporate ginger for a pop of warmth and heat. Another method is to use freshly grated ginger as a topping. Just note that fresh ginger is brighter and spicier than candied ginger, so a little goes a long way when you're sprinkling it over ice cream. If you don't have time to grate fresh ginger, then see if there's ground ginger in your pantry. Sprinkle that over ice cream instead for a warmer and more rounded version of the spice.
For those making vanilla ice cream from scratch, try infusing ginger flavor directly into the base. Steep grated fresh ginger in the warm milk or cream to give the ice cream a deeper, more pronounced kick. Alternatively, when churning ice cream, fold in chopped candied ginger toward the end. You'll get chewy, sweet gingery bites scattered through every scoop. Finally, you can also make a ginger syrup to drizzle over vanilla ice cream. How you incorporate ginger to your dessert all depends on how much of ginger's flavor you'd like to enjoy.