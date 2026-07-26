Enjoy Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream With 4 Ingredients, 2 Plastic Bags, And 5 Minutes

Vanilla ice cream continually claims the throne for the most popular ice cream flavor, both globally and in the US. And while you can always pick up a store-bought tub, homemade ice cream is the ultimate indulgence. The best part is that you don't even need any fancy equipment or special ingredients to achieve the creamiest, dreamiest vanilla ice cream right at home.

All that's required for this simple recipe is a few plastic bags and some ice to act as a makeshift ice cream maker, along with milk, whipping cream, sugar, salt, and vanilla extract. To execute it, add ½ cup of whole milk, 1 cup of heavy whipping cream, ¼ cup of sugar, and ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract to a bowl, stirring to combine. Then add the mixture to a large ziplock bag, sealing it thoroughly while leaving a bit of air between the liquid and the top of the bag. Add 3-4 cups of ice and ⅓ cup of salt to the second bag before placing the ice cream-filled bag inside of it and sealing. Wrap a kitchen towel around the bags and shake vigorously for 5 minutes. Salt lowers the freezing point of water, causing the ice to start melting. The melted ice will absorb heat from the dairy mixture, which helps the dairy mixture freeze. You will need sufficient elbow grease; rigorous shaking prevents ice crystals from forming in the ice cream mixture while also whipping the ice cream into the smoothest, soft-serve like texture.