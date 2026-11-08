Say Goodbye To Traditional Salisbury Steak — Swap The Patties With This (It's So Much Easier)
For some, Salisbury steak has been relegated to nostalgic memories of school lunches or TV dinners, complete with the partitioned foil tray that kept the gravy from ruining the best part (dessert). For others it conjures up memories of home cooking at grandma's house. Either way there's no reason to let the past deter you from making this classic nutritious and comforting dinner today. Not only is it a deliciously hearty meal, but it's also pretty simple to throw together. Even if you're short on time, one quick swap innovates this traditional dish, making it even easier — frozen meatballs.
Now, before you balk at the changed shape of this protein-packed, necessity-born, history maker, hear me out. If you've never had the pleasure of tucking into a good Salisbury steak, the first thing to know is that it's steak in name alone. Made of seasoned ground beef patties, it's actually midway between meatloaf and a hamburger. What sets the recipe apart is the mushroom sauce or onion gravy that the patties are smothered in. Often served with mashed potatoes and a side veg like green beans, buttered peas, or candied carrots, this winter night's belly warmer earned its name from Dr. James Salisbury, who created the dish during the Civil War to keep soldiers full of nutrient-rich food.
Frozen meatballs are a Salisbury steak shortcut
An easy Salisbury steak recipe typically takes about 35 minutes of prep and cooking time, but using frozen meatballs significantly reduces the amount of work. Just be sure to get homestyle flavored ones, rather than Italian, which would not be very Salisbury steak-ish — check out our ranking of store-bought frozen meatballs for options. Not only does this hack allow you to skip the fussy mess of making ground beef patties (no egg, no breadcrumbs, no dirty hands), but you can also pass on measuring out a seasoning blend for them, since frozen meatballs come pre-seasoned and ready to go.
Of course, homemade meatballs are delicious on a day when you have more time. These can then be batch frozen in advance for a night when you need a quick and delicious dinner. In a real time crunch use onion or mushroom gravy packets or jarred brown or beef gravies, instant mashed potatoes (just add water), and a bag of frozen veggies to further speed things along. Just be sure to follow one simple final step for the juiciest Salisbury steak, which is to finish cooking the meatballs in the gravy. Oh, and don't forget something for dessert (still the most important part) even if it isn't nestled in a retro foil-covered aluminum tray.