Stop Trying To Stack Potato Chip Bags: A Better Way To Clear Up Space And Keep Snacks Fresh

We all have our favorite bagged snacks, whether that's potato chips, tortilla chips, or Cheetos — but storing the bags they come in can be a pain. Tearing can cause the contents to spill out, and you may be left with less snack and more bag over time. Additionally, your chips may go stale if not stored properly, and those bags take up valuable real estate in cabinets and pantries. Fortunately, there's a simple pantry storage upgrade that will improve both the shelf life of your snacks and the organization in your cabinets: cereal containers.

Using cereal containers is a great solution and pantry storage idea that will keep your kitchen looking cute while organized — and this organization hack is surprisingly simple. You can start by using containers you already have available or pick up some at outlets like Dollar Tree. Some cereal containers come with lids that have an opening that can be unsealed and used to easily pour snacks into a bowl. In fact, these openings are sometimes large enough to grab handfuls of your favorite snack, making this a method convenient as well.

Using cereal containers — which can come in various sizes — offers the added benefit of preserving freshness and flavor, since many lids create an air-tight seal. This storage method also keeps the texture of your snacks intact, as they're less likely to be tossed around in the pantry. Lining them up keeps your snacks visible and prevents spillage, too.