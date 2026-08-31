The Pantry Storage Upgrade That Prevents Wasted Food

As grocery prices continue to rise, it's more important than ever to have an organized pantry. It's a great money-saving tool: If you know what you have, you can avoid buying more than one of the same item, use what you have for meal planning, and avoid items expiring (and wasting money). But adding items to the front of the pantry after a trip to the store means the items at the back of the pantry are often forgotten. There's a simple system you can put in place that will help prevent this problem; it's also one genius trick to save money on pantry staples.

Restaurants use a clever rotation method known as "first in, first out," or FIFO, to manage their inventory and prevent spoilage, and the same principles can be be incorporated into your home pantry. Newly purchased items are placed at the back of the pantry while older items are at the front — and therefore get used first. This rotating system keeps pantry products from losing quality or expiring before they can be eaten. In addition to this system, there are a couple of additional ways to know what should be used first among the dozens of pantry storage hacks that will leave you with maximum space.