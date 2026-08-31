The Pantry Storage Upgrade That Prevents Wasted Food
As grocery prices continue to rise, it's more important than ever to have an organized pantry. It's a great money-saving tool: If you know what you have, you can avoid buying more than one of the same item, use what you have for meal planning, and avoid items expiring (and wasting money). But adding items to the front of the pantry after a trip to the store means the items at the back of the pantry are often forgotten. There's a simple system you can put in place that will help prevent this problem; it's also one genius trick to save money on pantry staples.
Restaurants use a clever rotation method known as "first in, first out," or FIFO, to manage their inventory and prevent spoilage, and the same principles can be be incorporated into your home pantry. Newly purchased items are placed at the back of the pantry while older items are at the front — and therefore get used first. This rotating system keeps pantry products from losing quality or expiring before they can be eaten. In addition to this system, there are a couple of additional ways to know what should be used first among the dozens of pantry storage hacks that will leave you with maximum space.
Keeping items visible prevents expiration
It's important when organizing your pantry that you're able to see what you have. Visibility is key so you can prevent food from getting lost. Using clear containers solves this issue and allows you to see exactly what is being stored, as well as keeping your kitchen looking cute while organized. Ideally, use storage containers with labels where you can note the contents and the date it went into the container to prevent items from expiring. You can also use white kitchen tape and a Sharpie, just like they do in restaurants, to note the ingredient and date.
Another clever tactic is designating a bin or shelf of your pantry as "use first." Put any items that are open or close to their expiry date in the bin so when you open the pantry, you know to finish off those boxes of crackers and bags of chips before opening another. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average family of four loses $1,500 each year in uneaten food, much of which can be avoided with an organized pantry system. Using older items first will save money and prevent food waste, and it's easy to do the "first in, first out" method.