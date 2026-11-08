One Of The Best Wild Turkey Alternatives Is A Competitive Single Barrel From A Rising Kentucky Distillery

Wild Turkey is probably a go-to bourbon for beginners. Its popularity, ease of finding it, and accessible price make it one of the most loved spirits. But if you want to broaden your horizons and explore this complex world, Tasting Table has a guide of 14 bourbons to try if you like Wild Turkey. The list — made by spirits expert Kenny Jarvis — contains a lot of classics such as Four Roses and Old Forester, along with a gem from a recently established distillery: New Riff Single Barrel. Its bold profile, characterized by high-rye notes, delivers peppery spice as well as vanilla and butterscotch sweetness, all at a competitive price between $50 and $60. It's intense yet easy to drink and definitely worth a try if you enjoy Wild Turkey 101. It's no coincidence that this distillery has been included in the 8 up-and-coming distilleries bourbon fans should know about, also compiled by Kenny Jarvis.

The New Riff Distillery is located in Kentucky, precisely in Newport just across the Ohio River. It was founded in 2014 by Ken Lewis, a local entrepreneur and member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, and, despite starting the business not long ago, he managed to build an independent distillery that now distributes bottles in all 50 states and around the world.