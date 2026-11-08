The Best High-Protein Frozen Pizza On The Market Packs 57 Grams Per Pie (And It's Gluten-Free)
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Protein is all the rage these days, whether you're a bodybuilder or someone who wants to feel fuller for longer. Frozen pizza companies are happy to oblige our protein demands by creating lines of high-protein pizzas, enriching the crust and cheese with concentrated protein sources like cottage cheese bases or dough made from chickpea flour and whey isolate. We sampled 6 high-protein pizzas to see how they measure up, ranking them according to overall flavor and texture.
Our number one pick was Target's Good & Gather Four Cheese Protein Pizza, packed with a whopping 57 grams per pie. And if protein isn't a big enough endorsement, this pizza is also gluten-free, making it accessible to a wider range of dietary preferences and restrictions. When we pulled this pie out of the oven, it was by far the most appetizing, with nice char on the crust and loads of gooey, melted cheese. It was as tasty as it looked! The crust is enriched with yeast protein, translating to a nice bready flavor and the perfect textural contrast of soft, chewy center and crispy, crunchy edges. The cheese blend contains mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. The mozzarella provided a creamy base, while the Asiago and Romano cheeses made for a sharp, ultra-rich flavor profile. The sharp and salty cheeses paired perfectly with the beautifully seasoned, delicately sweet tomato sauce. Every element in this pizza hit the spot, easily earning its first-place ranking.
Customer reviews for Good & Gather Four Cheese Protein Pizza
Target customers loved every element of Good & Gather Four Cheese pizza. They commented on how generous and well-distributed the cheese was over the pizza and how well it paired with the sauce. One customer wrote, "The sauce had a great tang that went perfect with the salt [in the] cheese blend." And while the pizza is marketed as high protein, the gluten-free crust was perhaps the most praised element in reviews. Customers said it could "rival non-gluten free foods in taste." The texture of the crust is consistently described as both crispy and chewy, with one customer stating it had a "soft smooth inner crust while the outside got the perfect char for a great crunch." That said, not all customers were fans. One customer didn't like the crust at all despite cooking it to perfection and complained that "there was hardly any sauce on the pizza."
Critics and customers can be at odds. To that effect, there were many customers who preferred lower-ranking options on our list. For example, customer reviews highly favored the Yough! brand high protein pizza, which was close to last place for our taste tester. That said, customers raved about the pepperoni pizza from Yough! and not the cheese pizza we sampled. Even more surprising was that our pick for last place, the Vital Pursuit Max Pro cheese lovers pizza, was one of the items shoppers favored most across the board.