The Best High-Protein Frozen Pizza On The Market Packs 57 Grams Per Pie (And It's Gluten-Free)

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Protein is all the rage these days, whether you're a bodybuilder or someone who wants to feel fuller for longer. Frozen pizza companies are happy to oblige our protein demands by creating lines of high-protein pizzas, enriching the crust and cheese with concentrated protein sources like cottage cheese bases or dough made from chickpea flour and whey isolate. We sampled 6 high-protein pizzas to see how they measure up, ranking them according to overall flavor and texture.

Our number one pick was Target's Good & Gather Four Cheese Protein Pizza, packed with a whopping 57 grams per pie. And if protein isn't a big enough endorsement, this pizza is also gluten-free, making it accessible to a wider range of dietary preferences and restrictions. When we pulled this pie out of the oven, it was by far the most appetizing, with nice char on the crust and loads of gooey, melted cheese. It was as tasty as it looked! The crust is enriched with yeast protein, translating to a nice bready flavor and the perfect textural contrast of soft, chewy center and crispy, crunchy edges. The cheese blend contains mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses. The mozzarella provided a creamy base, while the Asiago and Romano cheeses made for a sharp, ultra-rich flavor profile. The sharp and salty cheeses paired perfectly with the beautifully seasoned, delicately sweet tomato sauce. Every element in this pizza hit the spot, easily earning its first-place ranking.