The Frozen Pizza Customers Love For Its Clean Ingredients Packs 46 Grams Of Protein In The Pie
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There isn't exactly a shortage of frozen pizza options out there. Beloved by broke college students and busy parents alike, pre-made pies have been a staple in many kitchens for years. But as more and more consumers turn towards health-conscious options, there's been a steady uptick in the types of pizza available. You can take your pick: cauliflower crust, low-carb, all-natural. If you're looking to add more protein into your diet, there's even a frozen pizza that packs in 46 grams of the good stuff — and customers have praised the product online.
Yough! is a craft pizza brand that specializes in crusts made with Greek yogurt. The idea was inspired by the two-ingredient pizza dough that went viral during the pandemic. Yough! combines the yogurt with whole wheat flour, sea salt, and yeast to create its signature crusts, which come topped with a range of ingredients. The Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is a fan favorite, containing 23 grams of protein and 400 calories per serving, which is half of the entire pie.
The hearty pizza promises to be a grease-free, meat lover's dream with mozzarella, freshly cooked tomato sauce, and heaps of uncured pepperoni. The Greek yogurt not only adds protein to the mix, it also contains gut-friendly postbiotics and essential amino acids. Plus, it creates a lighter, fluffier crust, according to its creators.
'My favorite frozen pizza!'
People seem to really enjoy the texture of the pizza, if online reviews are anything to go by. On the Target website, one shopper said they "loved the crunchy" crust," while others praised the tanginess added by the yogurt. One reviewer wrote, "10/10 on ingredients and taste. As a working mom I love having healthier fast dinner options for nights I'm in a pinch. This has truly clean ingredients." Another Target customer called it their "favorite frozen pizza".
Fans have also posted a lot of videos about Yough! Uncured Pepperoni Pizza on social media. A reviewer on Instagram said, "The dough is light and fluffy and feels like it's going to sit really well in my stomach ... It just tastes like classic pepperoni pizza." On TikTok, another stated, "This doesn't even taste like it's frozen pizza ... I can't even tell that the bottom is made from Greek yogurt." On Reddit, one person said they were "begrudgingly impressed" by the product, calling it "great for when you need an easy healthier option."
That being said, some customers feel the pizza is a bit bland and lacks enough pepperoni as well as sauce. You can always get creative and add some extra toppings if you want to jazz it up. Take inspiration from a hot honey pepperoni pizza, add some roasted vegetables and arugula, or bulk it up with a side salad. If you're fan, you could try making your own cottage cheese pizza next. Yough! is a great convent option to have on hand, though.