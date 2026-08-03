The Frozen Pizza Customers Love For Its Clean Ingredients Packs 46 Grams Of Protein In The Pie

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There isn't exactly a shortage of frozen pizza options out there. Beloved by broke college students and busy parents alike, pre-made pies have been a staple in many kitchens for years. But as more and more consumers turn towards health-conscious options, there's been a steady uptick in the types of pizza available. You can take your pick: cauliflower crust, low-carb, all-natural. If you're looking to add more protein into your diet, there's even a frozen pizza that packs in 46 grams of the good stuff — and customers have praised the product online.

Yough! is a craft pizza brand that specializes in crusts made with Greek yogurt. The idea was inspired by the two-ingredient pizza dough that went viral during the pandemic. Yough! combines the yogurt with whole wheat flour, sea salt, and yeast to create its signature crusts, which come topped with a range of ingredients. The Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is a fan favorite, containing 23 grams of protein and 400 calories per serving, which is half of the entire pie.

The hearty pizza promises to be a grease-free, meat lover's dream with mozzarella, freshly cooked tomato sauce, and heaps of uncured pepperoni. The Greek yogurt not only adds protein to the mix, it also contains gut-friendly postbiotics and essential amino acids. Plus, it creates a lighter, fluffier crust, according to its creators.