Cottage Cheese Pizza Toast Is Easy, Tasty, And Packed With Protein

The best day of the week is anytime you call it pizza day. Truly, there's nothing more irresistible than the delicious combination of cheese, sauce, bread, and toppings. To bulk up your next pizza with a bit of extra protein and nutrients, try a twist on a trendy toast recipe. Cottage cheese is a popular choice for nutrient-rich diets and can be adapted for, and included in, a variety of different desserts, entrees, and more. Make yourself a quick and easy snack by giving your cottage cheese toast the pizza treatment — or is that giving your pizza the cottage cheese toast treatment?

Any way you slice it, this high-protein dish makes a perfectly light meal that can fill you up and satisfy your taste for pizza. Start with your choice of bread and preferred brand of cottage cheese. Toast the bread and then add a generous spread of cottage cheese, tomatoes, seasonings, and any other pizza toppings you most enjoy. You can choose to use just the cottage cheese or in addition to mozzarella or an Italian cheese blend. Similarly, change up the taste and texture of your toast by using chunky tomato sauce, a thinner pizza sauce, fresh slices of tomato, or sundried tomatoes. The possibilities are limitless for this delicious and nutritious snack.