Cottage Cheese Pizza Toast Is Easy, Tasty, And Packed With Protein
The best day of the week is anytime you call it pizza day. Truly, there's nothing more irresistible than the delicious combination of cheese, sauce, bread, and toppings. To bulk up your next pizza with a bit of extra protein and nutrients, try a twist on a trendy toast recipe. Cottage cheese is a popular choice for nutrient-rich diets and can be adapted for, and included in, a variety of different desserts, entrees, and more. Make yourself a quick and easy snack by giving your cottage cheese toast the pizza treatment — or is that giving your pizza the cottage cheese toast treatment?
Any way you slice it, this high-protein dish makes a perfectly light meal that can fill you up and satisfy your taste for pizza. Start with your choice of bread and preferred brand of cottage cheese. Toast the bread and then add a generous spread of cottage cheese, tomatoes, seasonings, and any other pizza toppings you most enjoy. You can choose to use just the cottage cheese or in addition to mozzarella or an Italian cheese blend. Similarly, change up the taste and texture of your toast by using chunky tomato sauce, a thinner pizza sauce, fresh slices of tomato, or sundried tomatoes. The possibilities are limitless for this delicious and nutritious snack.
Tips for out-of-this-world cottage cheese pizza toast
Pizza toast is just one of many cottage cheese recipes that are protein-packed and delicious. Pizza is endlessly customizable, and this cottage cheese-forward version opens up plenty of ways to utilize your favorite flavors with wholesome ingredients for a new take on simple toast. Consider the toppings and seasonings that make pizza shine for you. Whether it's a sprinkle of oregano, a handful of minced or roasted garlic, or a generous portion of sliced pepperoni — all of these can accommodate your cottage cheese toast. You don't have to limit yourself to a traditional red sauce, either. Get creative with herb-rich pesto or alfredo sauce.
Cottage cheese is an ideal ingredient both for its nutritional value and the fact it's relatively mild in flavor and can adapt to whatever other foods you include. Enhance the overall nutritional value of your cottage cheese pizza toast by using fresh vegetables like mushrooms and bell peppers as your toppings. A handful of sliced olives or capers also provide a zingy addition to your meal. Consider turkey pepperoni or tinned fish as toppings, too. If you have an air fryer or toaster oven, you can use either of these to melt any added cheese on your pizza or enjoy the toast as is.