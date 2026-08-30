Reviews of the Cheese Lovers pizza posted to the company website rave, "These pizzas taste great! I had trouble finding them because they are sold out everywhere! Great for a little lunch." Others agree, "You can tell there are sharper cheeses like romano and asiago, which adds more flavor than just mozzarella." However, it's worth noting that not everyone seems to love this alternative offering. "Absolutely Awful," writes one Target customer. "Idk what the crust was but 1. It wouldn't get crispy at all and 2. Has the nastiest flavor I've ever had in a frozen pizza. I threw the whole thing away." Others echo, "Tasteless, rubbery, and awful," and "I was able to finish it... but I did not like it."

Still, Vital Pursuit's nutritional profile far outperforms the protein capacity of many longtime popular frozen pizza brands like DiGiorno (16 grams per serving for a pepperoni pie) and Red Baron (15 grams). Recently, many health-conscious consumers have been turning to other alternative frozen pizza brands — like Banza, for its high fiber content.

All in all, Vital Pursuit offers a cost-friendly option with generally positive feedback. At Target, a 6-ounce, personal-sized Vital Pursuit Meat Lovers pizza currently costs $5.79. Depending on your portion-size needs, it could be a more affordable choice than Yough!, a craft frozen pizza brand that is also prized for its high protein. A 12.3-ounce uncured pepperoni pizza by Yough! delivers 23 grams of protein per serving, and currently costs $10.79 at the same Target. It's roughly the same price per serving, and twice the size, but still well below the protein count of Vital Pursuit brand.