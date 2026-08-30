Shoppers Favor This Frozen Pizza Packing 30+ Grams Of Protein
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The protein trend is in full swing up and down supermarket aisles. The last year has seen an influx of protein-enriched grocery products, an arena encompassing everything from gummy bears to protein sodas. Happily, unlike many quickly-passing health fads, meeting daily protein goals is a crucial part of maintaining a healthy and well-balanced diet, and there are a wider array of products than ever tailored toward helping foodies get there. Today, we're shining the spotlight on Vital Pursuit's Max Pro frozen pizza line. These convenient, personal-sized pies use real cheese and skip the added sugar, but their chief claim to fame is their sky-high protein content: Over 30 grams per serving.
Perhaps surprisingly, Vital Pursuit's vegetarian-friendly, meatless Cheese Lovers pizza offers the highest amount of protein in the Max Pro line with a whopping 33 grams, plus 17 grams of fiber. Vital Pursuit's Uncured Pepperoni pizza offers the same 33 grams of protein with 15 grams of fiber, and the brand's Meat Lovers pizza delivers 32 grams of protein and 14 grams of fiber. Considering the average adult should strive to consume 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight each day (about 54 grams of protein for a 150-pound adult, for example), these pizzas pose as a convenient option that could help foodies meet their nutrition goals. According to customers, this alternative product doesn't cut corners in the taste department, either.
What reviewers say about these personal-sized protein bombs
Reviews of the Cheese Lovers pizza posted to the company website rave, "These pizzas taste great! I had trouble finding them because they are sold out everywhere! Great for a little lunch." Others agree, "You can tell there are sharper cheeses like romano and asiago, which adds more flavor than just mozzarella." However, it's worth noting that not everyone seems to love this alternative offering. "Absolutely Awful," writes one Target customer. "Idk what the crust was but 1. It wouldn't get crispy at all and 2. Has the nastiest flavor I've ever had in a frozen pizza. I threw the whole thing away." Others echo, "Tasteless, rubbery, and awful," and "I was able to finish it... but I did not like it."
Still, Vital Pursuit's nutritional profile far outperforms the protein capacity of many longtime popular frozen pizza brands like DiGiorno (16 grams per serving for a pepperoni pie) and Red Baron (15 grams). Recently, many health-conscious consumers have been turning to other alternative frozen pizza brands — like Banza, for its high fiber content.
All in all, Vital Pursuit offers a cost-friendly option with generally positive feedback. At Target, a 6-ounce, personal-sized Vital Pursuit Meat Lovers pizza currently costs $5.79. Depending on your portion-size needs, it could be a more affordable choice than Yough!, a craft frozen pizza brand that is also prized for its high protein. A 12.3-ounce uncured pepperoni pizza by Yough! delivers 23 grams of protein per serving, and currently costs $10.79 at the same Target. It's roughly the same price per serving, and twice the size, but still well below the protein count of Vital Pursuit brand.