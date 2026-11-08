Forget Breadcrumbs: Cowboy-Style Pork Tenderloins Are 10x Crispier With This Pantry Staple

When you want something perfectly crispy, breadcrumbs aren't always the thing to rely on. In fact, the ingredient's porous surface can soak up excess amounts of oil, leaving you with tenderloins that are soggy rather than crispy. For a truly satisfying crunch, coat pork tenderloins in crushed saltines.

Salted crackers aren't just for snacking or sprinkling onto chili; they're a staple breading ingredient in the Midwest. Cracker-coated tenderloins are a classic comfort food loved by Midwesterners and anyone lucky enough to get a bite. Many iterations of the meal use breadcrumbs, but saltines produce a crispier finish. The surface of the crackers is smooth and solid, which ensures oil stays out and the coating is crunchy.

Covering pork tenderloin in crackers follows the same process as using breadcrumbs: Pat the meat dry before dredging it in seasoned flour, whisked eggs, and crushed crackers. When breaking up the saltines, don't pound them into a fine dust. The jagged edges of roughly crushed saltines help add to the crunch of the pork tenderloin.