Forget Breadcrumbs: Cowboy-Style Pork Tenderloins Are 10x Crispier With This Pantry Staple
When you want something perfectly crispy, breadcrumbs aren't always the thing to rely on. In fact, the ingredient's porous surface can soak up excess amounts of oil, leaving you with tenderloins that are soggy rather than crispy. For a truly satisfying crunch, coat pork tenderloins in crushed saltines.
Salted crackers aren't just for snacking or sprinkling onto chili; they're a staple breading ingredient in the Midwest. Cracker-coated tenderloins are a classic comfort food loved by Midwesterners and anyone lucky enough to get a bite. Many iterations of the meal use breadcrumbs, but saltines produce a crispier finish. The surface of the crackers is smooth and solid, which ensures oil stays out and the coating is crunchy.
Covering pork tenderloin in crackers follows the same process as using breadcrumbs: Pat the meat dry before dredging it in seasoned flour, whisked eggs, and crushed crackers. When breaking up the saltines, don't pound them into a fine dust. The jagged edges of roughly crushed saltines help add to the crunch of the pork tenderloin.
How should you serve cracker-coated pork tenderloin?
Once it's fried until golden brown perfection, the Midwest-style saltine-covered pork tenderloin is transformed into a sandwich complete with a hamburger bun with pickles, onions, and mustard. If you like a heartier sandwich, load it up with crisp lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and a helping of creamy coleslaw.
Turning the meat into a sandwich is the usual method, but you can serve up saltine tenderloins differently. They also work as a simple dinner alongside staple sides like roasted vegetables, rolls, and cornbread. Whip up some Carolina BBQ-style honey mustard sauce to pour onto the meat, and serve it with mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli, or make a honey and garlic sauce to eat the tenderloin with steamed green beans and cornbread. The meal also has similarities to a wiener schnitzel, so it'll taste great with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a side of fries.
Saltines are an easy-to-reach-for pantry staple, but they're not the only crackers you can bread pork in. They're a good pick due to their mild taste, but if you want a more interesting exterior, combine them with crushed Cheez-Its. The crackers provide the same texture as saltines, but with a punch of savory cheese that elevates the fried pork. Balance the crispy, cheesy pork with air-fried Brussels sprouts or a mustard green salad.