The Layering Trick That Keeps Onions Fresh During Winter Storage
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Whether you're buying onions from the store or harvesting them from your backyard vegetable garden, they will last longer if they are stored properly. In fact, whole onions can last one or two months in winter storage when protected from humidity, moisture, sunlight, and heat. The best way to keep onions fresh is to give them optimal air ventilation, which means that you need to take care when layering them into storage bins or boxes.
Onions keep best in single layers. If you have to stack them, do not pack them tightly but instead leave room between each onion for air circulation. Don't stack onions higher than two layers, as piling too many bulbs on top of each other can encourage spoilage and damage the ones on the bottom. Keep bins, bags, or boxes of onions away from walls and windows to encourage better airflow, and don't stack storage containers on top of each other.
Before storing, remove your onions from produce bags. Check them for signs of damage like mushy spots, and make sure the skins are intact. The best storage containers are mesh or open paper bags, wire baskets, and wooden crates without lids. Onions can be kept on your kitchen countertop if they are out of the sun and away from sources of water, heat, and humidity. However, the best place to store onions to prevent spoilage is a cool, dark, dry spot like a garage or basement that's between 32 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and with 65% to 70% humidity.
Other tips for winter onion storage
There are other easy ways to store onions in bulk during the winter, even if you don't have a dedicated cellar or basement. One unexpected storage method that keeps onions fresh is placing them in pantyhose. Place a whole, dry onion in the toe of a pair of clean nylon stockings and then tie a knot above it. Repeat this until you have a string of onions. You can hang them in a pantry or closet, and cut a bulb free with scissors whenever you need one.
A hanging wire basket (like this Simple Houseware Modern 3-Tier Hanging Fruit Basket) makes it easy to store many onions in single or double layers, while maintaining air flow. You can hang the basket from a doorknob, nail, or hook in any cool, dark, dry place in your home. If you only have one or two onions, you can use a lid-free, perforated basket (like this AJIODA Metal Mesh Steel Basket) and place it on your kitchen counter or on a pantry shelf. Just remember that you should never store onions with potatoes or other ethylene-producing fruits or vegetables, as the gases and moisture released will speed up spoilage.
As a final tip, never put whole, uncut onions in the refrigerator. The only onions that should be refrigerated are green onions and peeled or cut onions. Once you remove its papery skin, cut it in half, or chop it up, onions should be stored in your fridge in a sealed bag, plastic wrap, or an airtight container.