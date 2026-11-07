The Layering Trick That Keeps Onions Fresh During Winter Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're buying onions from the store or harvesting them from your backyard vegetable garden, they will last longer if they are stored properly. In fact, whole onions can last one or two months in winter storage when protected from humidity, moisture, sunlight, and heat. The best way to keep onions fresh is to give them optimal air ventilation, which means that you need to take care when layering them into storage bins or boxes.

Onions keep best in single layers. If you have to stack them, do not pack them tightly but instead leave room between each onion for air circulation. Don't stack onions higher than two layers, as piling too many bulbs on top of each other can encourage spoilage and damage the ones on the bottom. Keep bins, bags, or boxes of onions away from walls and windows to encourage better airflow, and don't stack storage containers on top of each other.

Before storing, remove your onions from produce bags. Check them for signs of damage like mushy spots, and make sure the skins are intact. The best storage containers are mesh or open paper bags, wire baskets, and wooden crates without lids. Onions can be kept on your kitchen countertop if they are out of the sun and away from sources of water, heat, and humidity. However, the best place to store onions to prevent spoilage is a cool, dark, dry spot like a garage or basement that's between 32 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and with 65% to 70% humidity.