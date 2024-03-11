The Best Place To Store Organic Onions To Prevent Sprouting
When it comes to picking which vegetables you would like to store in your kitchen, onions are an easy choice. This delicious and versatile vegetable has so much potential thanks to a strong flavor, a pungent aroma, and a texture that can be crunchy and fresh or soft and jammy depending on how you prepare it. Onions also contain many beneficial nutrients and compounds, such as antioxidants; though these compounds are significantly higher in organic onions. If you choose to purchase organic onions, they may be prone to faster spoilage, so it is important to know how to store them to keep them fresh and tasty for as long as possible.
Traditionally, it is taught that to keep onions fresh you should store them in a cool, dry place like a pantry or a cellar. This works fine for conventional onions, but because organic onions often do not undergo the same processes that their conventional counterparts due to slow their sprouting rate, it is better to keep them in an even colder environment, like your refrigerator. Whole onions kept at refrigerated temperatures can last for at least several months, if not as long as an entire year.
How to tell when onions have begun to sprout
Even if you store your organic onions properly, they will eventually begin to sprout. This will be fairly noticeable, as it is characterized by the bright green sprout of a new onion plant beginning to stick out from the top of your existing onion. You don't necessarily have to throw them out, though. It is safe to eat onions that have started sprouting; however, they may not be very tasty. These onions can have a bitter flavor and a mushier texture that aren't suitable for some recipes but can be masked in others. With that in mind, it is still important to keep an eye out for other signs of spoilage, as truly expired onions may contain pathogens that cause illness. Onions that show visible mold growth or dark spots, or ones that have an unpleasant smell, should be discarded rather than eaten.
Besides storing your onions well, you can always make the most of your onions by simply ensuring you use them up before they sprout or expire. There are many ways to prepare and preserve onions to eat on their own or in larger recipes. For example, pickled red onions can top off everything from salads and sandwiches to nachos and burgers. Alternatively, caramelized onions can be made in large batches and then stored in the fridge or the freezer for long-lasting use in dishes like pasta, soup, and baked goods.