The Best Place To Store Organic Onions To Prevent Sprouting

When it comes to picking which vegetables you would like to store in your kitchen, onions are an easy choice. This delicious and versatile vegetable has so much potential thanks to a strong flavor, a pungent aroma, and a texture that can be crunchy and fresh or soft and jammy depending on how you prepare it. Onions also contain many beneficial nutrients and compounds, such as antioxidants; though these compounds are significantly higher in organic onions. If you choose to purchase organic onions, they may be prone to faster spoilage, so it is important to know how to store them to keep them fresh and tasty for as long as possible.

Traditionally, it is taught that to keep onions fresh you should store them in a cool, dry place like a pantry or a cellar. This works fine for conventional onions, but because organic onions often do not undergo the same processes that their conventional counterparts due to slow their sprouting rate, it is better to keep them in an even colder environment, like your refrigerator. Whole onions kept at refrigerated temperatures can last for at least several months, if not as long as an entire year.