Why You Should Never Store Onions And Potatoes Together

Have you ever wondered why potatoes are famous for keeping in storage for a very long time but, as soon as they make it home to your pantry, they become unappetizing before you're able to get to them? Well, the reason is that you might be storing them too close to the onions. And if that's the case, you've likely had encounters with slimy onions, too.

Onions naturally emit ethylene, a gas that essentially makes produce ripen much faster. As a result, the obedient potatoes oblige. They begin to sprout and turn green, potentially exposing you to solanine, a toxic compound that can cause serious digestive issues, according to Healthline. That said, onions aren't safe from potatoes, either: They can be affected by the moisture that comes off potatoes in storage, eventually turning them soft and moldy. Clearly, the two can't sit together — so why do we so often put them next to each other without giving it a second thought?

For one, they're both essential items to keep handy, and they also need a similar type of storage. Simply put, both vegetables need to be stored in a dark place because light causes them to ripen faster. That's especially crucial for potatoes, as the production of solanine is directly connected to light exposure. The storage should also be cold and dry, since heat and moisture are a recipe for mold. These similarities also explain why you might even see them sitting nearby in the grocery store. However, you definitely shouldn't be replicating that at home.