Why You Should Never Store Onions And Potatoes Together
Have you ever wondered why potatoes are famous for keeping in storage for a very long time but, as soon as they make it home to your pantry, they become unappetizing before you're able to get to them? Well, the reason is that you might be storing them too close to the onions. And if that's the case, you've likely had encounters with slimy onions, too.
Onions naturally emit ethylene, a gas that essentially makes produce ripen much faster. As a result, the obedient potatoes oblige. They begin to sprout and turn green, potentially exposing you to solanine, a toxic compound that can cause serious digestive issues, according to Healthline. That said, onions aren't safe from potatoes, either: They can be affected by the moisture that comes off potatoes in storage, eventually turning them soft and moldy. Clearly, the two can't sit together — so why do we so often put them next to each other without giving it a second thought?
For one, they're both essential items to keep handy, and they also need a similar type of storage. Simply put, both vegetables need to be stored in a dark place because light causes them to ripen faster. That's especially crucial for potatoes, as the production of solanine is directly connected to light exposure. The storage should also be cold and dry, since heat and moisture are a recipe for mold. These similarities also explain why you might even see them sitting nearby in the grocery store. However, you definitely shouldn't be replicating that at home.
Store your onions and potatoes separately
The ideal storage for these staple vegetables will depend on how much space you're working with. Larger quantities of onions and potatoes are best stored in a root cellar because it protects them from the light, moisture, and high temperatures. But, truthfully, most of us are likely working with a modest home pantry, which is totally fine. In either case, you want to make sure the onions and potatoes are as far apart as the space allows. They definitely shouldn't be touching, so, in smaller pantries, using a couple of food storage containers (or even simple cardboard boxes or paper bags) will be your best bet at providing a physical barrier. That said, make sure you avoid plastic materials, since they don't allow for ventilation or moisture evaporation.
If you have vertical space available, hanging braided onions on a dry surface that's not directly facing the light is also a good idea. Meanwhile, the potatoes can be stored elsewhere in a crate. Neither vegetable will do well in the fridge, as it's too cold and wet. You also shouldn't store potatoes on the counter, either, since there's not enough protection from the light.
Depending on your storage capacities, you might even need to buy smaller amounts of potatoes and onions to avoid any unnecessary food waste due to early spoilage. And, if you notice the time is quickly running out on them, whip up some French onion potatoes to combine the best of these two comfort food classics.