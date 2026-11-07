Make Easy Southwest-Style Rice With Just 2 Canned Ingredients And A Few Pantry Staples
With busy schedules and grocery prices climbing, it can be hard to pull together a colorful and filling meal in a pinch. Luckily, Southwest-style rice can be whipped up in a single pan with simple ingredients that are probably already in your pantry: Rice, canned corn, and RoTel tomatoes. The canned tomatoes with chili serve as a robust flavor base — tangy with a hint of spice, while canned corn brings a pop of sweetness. Other pantry staples such as onion, garlic, seasonings, and bouillon marry the ingredients together into a savory and comforting goodness.
The recipe starts by sauteeing onions and garlic (skip if you don't have them on hand). In the same pan, rice is then toasted to impart a rich and nutty flavor before your preferred selection of seasonings such as paprika, cumin, or chili powder is sprinkled in. After throwing in the corn and tomatoes, the dish is simmered together with a 2:1 ratio of stock to rice. Once cooked, the rice becomes a flavorful and filling meal that can be eaten on its own or as a side. Furthermore, this fluffy, Southwestern-style dish is endlessly versatile, so you can add your personal flavorful touches.
Canned corn and tomatoes bring rice to life
While the basic recipe for Southwest-style rice is incredibly simple, add-ons are limitless. For a full meal, throw in a can of beans for a protein punch, or cook up some ground beef and stir it in. Pop in some peppers — fresh or canned — for extra color and flair.
You can also flavor the rice with any kind of stock you like, from basic vegetable to something fanciful like Better than Bouillon Smoky Chipotle or Sofrito Base. Or make your rice more interesting by cracking a cold one – aka adding a can of beer for some hoppy flavor. For extra richness, sprinkle the rice with shredded cheese or top it with dollops of sour cream or Greek yogurt. Like with any Southwestern or Mexican dish, cilantro, lime juice, and diced red onion add a zingy brightness.
This Southwestern-style rice is a great side paired with all kinds of taco recipes or with grilled chicken. And if you're looking for a meal with a similar flavor profile, try our Mexican rice soup or corn and black bean Mexican casserole.