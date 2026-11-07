Make Easy Southwest-Style Rice With Just 2 Canned Ingredients And A Few Pantry Staples

With busy schedules and grocery prices climbing, it can be hard to pull together a colorful and filling meal in a pinch. Luckily, Southwest-style rice can be whipped up in a single pan with simple ingredients that are probably already in your pantry: Rice, canned corn, and RoTel tomatoes. The canned tomatoes with chili serve as a robust flavor base — tangy with a hint of spice, while canned corn brings a pop of sweetness. Other pantry staples such as onion, garlic, seasonings, and bouillon marry the ingredients together into a savory and comforting goodness.

The recipe starts by sauteeing onions and garlic (skip if you don't have them on hand). In the same pan, rice is then toasted to impart a rich and nutty flavor before your preferred selection of seasonings such as paprika, cumin, or chili powder is sprinkled in. After throwing in the corn and tomatoes, the dish is simmered together with a 2:1 ratio of stock to rice. Once cooked, the rice becomes a flavorful and filling meal that can be eaten on its own or as a side. Furthermore, this fluffy, Southwestern-style dish is endlessly versatile, so you can add your personal flavorful touches.