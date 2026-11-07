Dried Cranberries, Sweetened Condensed Milk, And White Chocolate Melt Together For A Luxurious Seasonal Fudge

For the holiday season, few edible gifts will delight your friends and family more than homemade fudge, not to mention it's great to set out at a party. Dark chocolate peppermint fudge is an obvious choice for the winter season, but for fruit fans, a white chocolate and cranberry version is even better. Dried cranberries, sweetened condensed milk, and white chocolate chips are all you need to throw together this effortless candy.

This dessert is like a classic white chocolate and cranberry cookie in fudge form, with the berries adding bursts of sweet tartness to the milky, vanilla-tinged chocolate. Its red and white appearance looks stunningly festive to boot. There are a few ways to cook this fudge, but no matter what method you decide, make sure to use sweetened condensed milk, which differs from evaporated milk. The latter does not contain sugar, so it won't make your fudge sweet enough. As for the berries, you can use as little as ¼ cup all the way up to 1½ cups per batch.

For a simple way to make the fudge, microwave the condensed milk and white chocolate chips together in short intervals, stirring in between, until melted and smooth. Then, just fold in the cranberries, pour into a pan, chill, and slice. For a gentler method that's less likely to accidentally burn the chocolate, melt chips with the milk in a double boiler over the stove before adding the berries and chilling as usual. Once the fudge is set, slice it into squares and enjoy the rich, creamy sweetness offset by the chewy, tart berries.