Dried Cranberries, Sweetened Condensed Milk, And White Chocolate Melt Together For A Luxurious Seasonal Fudge
For the holiday season, few edible gifts will delight your friends and family more than homemade fudge, not to mention it's great to set out at a party. Dark chocolate peppermint fudge is an obvious choice for the winter season, but for fruit fans, a white chocolate and cranberry version is even better. Dried cranberries, sweetened condensed milk, and white chocolate chips are all you need to throw together this effortless candy.
This dessert is like a classic white chocolate and cranberry cookie in fudge form, with the berries adding bursts of sweet tartness to the milky, vanilla-tinged chocolate. Its red and white appearance looks stunningly festive to boot. There are a few ways to cook this fudge, but no matter what method you decide, make sure to use sweetened condensed milk, which differs from evaporated milk. The latter does not contain sugar, so it won't make your fudge sweet enough. As for the berries, you can use as little as ¼ cup all the way up to 1½ cups per batch.
For a simple way to make the fudge, microwave the condensed milk and white chocolate chips together in short intervals, stirring in between, until melted and smooth. Then, just fold in the cranberries, pour into a pan, chill, and slice. For a gentler method that's less likely to accidentally burn the chocolate, melt chips with the milk in a double boiler over the stove before adding the berries and chilling as usual. Once the fudge is set, slice it into squares and enjoy the rich, creamy sweetness offset by the chewy, tart berries.
How to make holiday-ready cranberry white chocolate fudge even better
This cranberry fudge recipe is so easy to customize, you'll want to make different variations all winter long. For starters, mix in other tasty ingredients alongside the berries — so long as they're small in size or finely chopped, they'll incorporate well into the fudge base. Delicious wintry additions include candied citrus peel or dried fruits like cherries, figs, or raisins. Chopped nuts are also a great option, with pistachios adding an especially Christmas-y, green color to the mix. You can even scatter any of these ingredients on top of the fudge before chilling it.
To get even more inventive, change up the flavor of the fudge base. Vanilla extract will enhance the white chocolate, but orange extract may be even better, as the citrus fruit is a classic pairing with cranberries. Try mixing in some orange zest and a dash of orange extract into the fudge. To add even more warmth and winter cheer, incorporate some of the best spices to pair with white chocolate, like ground cinnamon, ginger, or even pink peppercorns. Other unexpected fudge ingredients like freeze-dried raspberries, crushed meringues, and Irish cream would also work well with this recipe.
This fudge is a holiday dessert that you can make ahead, giving you all the more reason to try it. Just be sure to enjoy it within two weeks, as condensed milk-based fudge starts to dry out beyond this point. Check out our guide to storing homemade fudge, which has tips for freezing the candy before it gets too old.