The Absolute Best Way To Store Homemade Fudge And Keep It Fresh

Fudge is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. This solid, yet soft, dessert is cloaked in contradictions. Fudge is traditionally made by mixing sugar, butter, and milk with flavoring agents like chocolate, espresso, and vanilla extract. Some categorize fudge as candy while others balk at the title – largely because, unlike most candies, fudge isn't shelf stable. Considering fudge has a shorter shelf life, it's important you know how to properly store this tasty treat, especially if you're going through the trouble of making it yourself.

We spoke to Preston Stewart, who is not only the Director of Chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab but also the Project Manager for Onyx's Terroir Chocolate collection, where he specializes in bean-to-bar chocolate, to get his expert storage tips. According to Stewart, fudge is hygroscopic which means it absorbs water particles in the air and introduces moisture into your dessert, aka the enemy of food storage. Moisture is a breeding ground for mold and bacteria, which you definitely don't want.

To avoid having your homemade fudge go bad before its time, Stewart recommends storing your goodies in an airtight container. Or better yet, "[Cut] the slab of fudge into squares and then [wrap] them in parchment or cling film." This will help maintain the rich, creamy texture of your fudge which is a huge factor in cracking the code to the perfect fudge.

