The Absolute Best Way To Store Homemade Fudge And Keep It Fresh
Fudge is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. This solid, yet soft, dessert is cloaked in contradictions. Fudge is traditionally made by mixing sugar, butter, and milk with flavoring agents like chocolate, espresso, and vanilla extract. Some categorize fudge as candy while others balk at the title – largely because, unlike most candies, fudge isn't shelf stable. Considering fudge has a shorter shelf life, it's important you know how to properly store this tasty treat, especially if you're going through the trouble of making it yourself.
We spoke to Preston Stewart, who is not only the Director of Chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab but also the Project Manager for Onyx's Terroir Chocolate collection, where he specializes in bean-to-bar chocolate, to get his expert storage tips. According to Stewart, fudge is hygroscopic which means it absorbs water particles in the air and introduces moisture into your dessert, aka the enemy of food storage. Moisture is a breeding ground for mold and bacteria, which you definitely don't want.
To avoid having your homemade fudge go bad before its time, Stewart recommends storing your goodies in an airtight container. Or better yet, "[Cut] the slab of fudge into squares and then [wrap] them in parchment or cling film." This will help maintain the rich, creamy texture of your fudge which is a huge factor in cracking the code to the perfect fudge.
Expert tips for freezing fudge
According to Preston Stewart, for long-term storage, you can freeze your fudge. Similar to fresh storage, it's important to "wrap [your fudge in parchment paper or cling film] and then put it in a freezer bag to give an additional layer of protection from moisture and also flavors/aromas." Again, it's better to portion your fudge into smaller batches so you don't have to dethaw the whole brick only to re-freeze it again — this will mess with texture, which you do not want to do.
Homemade fudge should last for two to three months in the freezer, so make sure to write a best-by date on your freezer bag before tossing it in the ice box. When you're ready to dig in, simply take your batch-frozen fudge out of the freezer and let it slowly defrost on the counter, away from sunny windows or other heat sources, for around 2 hours. If you're defrosting your fudge in the fridge, make sure that it stays covered in a plastic bag or Tupperware so that it doesn't absorb other scents in the fridge. Ideally, the fudge you make will be so good that you won't even need additional storage solutions because it'll all be gone before you have the chance to wrap it up.