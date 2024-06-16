Whip Up Rich And Creamy Vanilla Fudge With Only 2 Ingredients

If you're a fan of easy desserts, then you probably know that you can make peanut butter flavored fudge with just two ingredients, but did you know that you can also make vanilla fudge with just two ingredients? All you need is a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk and a 12-ounce bag of white chocolate chips. Additionally, you'll need a square 8x8 pan lined with parchment paper.

Start by adding the chocolate chips to a medium-sized bowl. Microwave for about a minute, then stir thoroughly. At this point, the chocolate may not be completely melted, but don't worry about it because it will be going back in the microwave. Add the sweetened condensed milk, then microwave for another minute. After this round, the chocolate should be completely melted. Stir thoroughly to combine the two ingredients.

If you really want to accentuate the vanilla flavor — and don't mind using one extra ingredient — you can stir in up to one tablespoon of vanilla extract. Finally, pour into the pan and place in the fridge for at least four hours. After the time is up, you'll have a sweet, creamy, fudgy treat to indulge in.