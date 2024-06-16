Whip Up Rich And Creamy Vanilla Fudge With Only 2 Ingredients
If you're a fan of easy desserts, then you probably know that you can make peanut butter flavored fudge with just two ingredients, but did you know that you can also make vanilla fudge with just two ingredients? All you need is a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk and a 12-ounce bag of white chocolate chips. Additionally, you'll need a square 8x8 pan lined with parchment paper.
Start by adding the chocolate chips to a medium-sized bowl. Microwave for about a minute, then stir thoroughly. At this point, the chocolate may not be completely melted, but don't worry about it because it will be going back in the microwave. Add the sweetened condensed milk, then microwave for another minute. After this round, the chocolate should be completely melted. Stir thoroughly to combine the two ingredients.
If you really want to accentuate the vanilla flavor — and don't mind using one extra ingredient — you can stir in up to one tablespoon of vanilla extract. Finally, pour into the pan and place in the fridge for at least four hours. After the time is up, you'll have a sweet, creamy, fudgy treat to indulge in.
How to customize your two-ingredient vanilla fudge
One easy and fun way to customize your two-ingredient vanilla fudge is to stir in sprinkles (or simply add them on top) to make the fudge a bit more lively and delicious. You can also swap out the sprinkles for chopped nuts or, for a super chocolatey version, chocolate chips. You could add milk chocolate chips to the vanilla fudge for a fusion of chocolate flavors. Additionally, vanilla extract can be added to ensure that the vanilla flavor is front and center, but you can also swap this out for almond extract, which will give the vanilla fudge a subtle infusion of nuttiness. To not overpower the vanilla flavor, you may want to start with just a teaspoon or even ½ teaspoon of almond extract.
You can also make a dairy-free version of the vanilla fudge. All you have to do is follow Tasting Table's recipe for three-ingredient dairy-free fudge — just replace the regular chocolate chips for white chocolate chips. Alternatively, you can make hot vanilla fudge instead of traditional, bite-into fudge. Follow our guidance on how to make the ultimate two-ingredient fudge, again swapping out the regular chocolate for milk chocolate. Then, enjoy using the hot vanilla fudge as a topping for ice cream or as a sweet dip for fruit, churros, cookies, or other desserts.