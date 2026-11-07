Forget Noodles: Layer Lasagna With This Thinly Sliced Deli Meat For A Protein Boost
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The greatest benefit of a hearty lasagna is the myriad opportunities for customization. Switch the sauce and fillings, or replace regular noodles with clever substitutes, and you'll get a heartier dish with even more nutritional value. For example, you can give your next pan of lasagna a higher-protein twist by using thin slices of deli meat instead of standard pasta.
Swapping the noodles for cold cuts is one of the best ways to use up a package of deli meat. Lean meats are the optimal choice here, because they won't get greasy. Sliced turkey or chicken is an ideal upgrade for a high-protein version of the classic comfort food. For example, a 2-ounce serving of Hillshire Farm Oven Roasted Turkey Breast contains 10 grams of protein, compared to lasagna pasta, which contains 6 grams.
Deli meat mimics the texture of cooked noodles in your favorite lasagna recipes. Though vegetable noodle alternatives are a good source of fiber, they can become watery when heated. Lean deli meats, on the other hand, are simple and effective. Plus, they leave you with even more room for culinary creativity.
Dressing up a deli meat-layered lasagna
While this deli meat swap is a great way to add more protein to your lasagna, some might raise a concern about using processed cold cuts in lieu of noodles. If you're looking for less-processed lunch meat, follow one simple rule and use whole cuts over flavored mixtures. To improve the texture of your deli meat, crisp up your chicken or turkey slices in a pan before layering your lasagna.
There are ways to boost your dish with even more protein, should your dietary needs require. One is to prepare a cottage cheese lasagna recipe, which you can make with deli meat instead of noodles. For a more fiber-rich dish, blend cooked vegetables into your pasta sauce.
Serve this dish alongside a light green salad or a batch of roasted vegetables for a filling and fulfilling meal. Put together a refreshing caprese salad as a starter and a simple fresh fruit sorbet for dessert. This out-of-the-box meal hack is an effective way to make your lasagna more accessible to lower-carb and higher-protein diets. As always, consult with your personal physician to determine what best suits your personal needs.