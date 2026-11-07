Forget Noodles: Layer Lasagna With This Thinly Sliced Deli Meat For A Protein Boost

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The greatest benefit of a hearty lasagna is the myriad opportunities for customization. Switch the sauce and fillings, or replace regular noodles with clever substitutes, and you'll get a heartier dish with even more nutritional value. For example, you can give your next pan of lasagna a higher-protein twist by using thin slices of deli meat instead of standard pasta.

Swapping the noodles for cold cuts is one of the best ways to use up a package of deli meat. Lean meats are the optimal choice here, because they won't get greasy. Sliced turkey or chicken is an ideal upgrade for a high-protein version of the classic comfort food. For example, a 2-ounce serving of Hillshire Farm Oven Roasted Turkey Breast contains 10 grams of protein, compared to lasagna pasta, which contains 6 grams.

Deli meat mimics the texture of cooked noodles in your favorite lasagna recipes. Though vegetable noodle alternatives are a good source of fiber, they can become watery when heated. Lean deli meats, on the other hand, are simple and effective. Plus, they leave you with even more room for culinary creativity.