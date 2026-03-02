Choose Less-Processed Lunch Meat By Following This One Simple Rule
Whether you prefer a piled-high Italian sub or a classic deli dish, cold cuts are the cornerstone of any satisfying sandwich and much more. Though it is not recommended to indulge in these cured deli delights more often than twice a week, you can still make thoughtful choices about the brands and styles you wish to enjoy. Technically speaking, all deli meats are processed to some extent; however, it's as simple as looking for whole cuts rather than flavored mixtures that often come from various parts unknown to find less processed lunch meats.
For example, Tasting Table chose Boar's Head as the best packaged lunch meat brand because of its variety and high quality. If you search for cuts such as oven-roasted chicken or turkey breast, chances are that these options have not been broken down, made into a paste, and recombined into a round-shaped cold cut. Your mileage may vary, of course, and it's of the utmost importance to keep a keen eye on the ingredient labels for the most detailed information about your preferred lunch meat.
Avoid meats that contain excessive amounts of nitrates and preservatives. Additionally, check the ingredients for binders and fillers including corn syrup or starches as these are indicative of lunch meats that are more processed than others. If you can find organic or uncured lunch meats, these are also more ideal varieties.
Making the most of your lunch meat
While lunch meat should be a sporadic indulgence rather than an everyday one, when you find a whole cut you enjoy best, it's a total game-changer. Beyond simple sandwiches, there are plenty of recipes to use up a package of deli meat including in soups, salads, and side dishes galore. Try a package of oven-roasted turkey breast to transform the filling of a classic club sandwich into a satisfying bowl of salad.
If you've purchased a package of cold cuts and want to keep it for later use, you can either store it in your refrigerator or freezer. Keep in mind that choosing less processed varieties that include fewer preservatives limits the shelf-life of these lunch meats. For storing in your fridge, an unopened package should last for up to two weeks whereas an opened package of lunch meat that you've re-house in an airtight container will have roughly between three and five days of use before you'd need to dispose of the leftovers.
As always, visually inspect and smell your food before consuming to make sure there's nothing that seems "off" about it. Safety is of the utmost importance. Making informed choices about your lunch meat and using it to its fullest extent can be simple and effective with a bit of comparison shopping and proper storage.