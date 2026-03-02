Choose Less-Processed Lunch Meat By Following This One Simple Rule

Whether you prefer a piled-high Italian sub or a classic deli dish, cold cuts are the cornerstone of any satisfying sandwich and much more. Though it is not recommended to indulge in these cured deli delights more often than twice a week, you can still make thoughtful choices about the brands and styles you wish to enjoy. Technically speaking, all deli meats are processed to some extent; however, it's as simple as looking for whole cuts rather than flavored mixtures that often come from various parts unknown to find less processed lunch meats.

For example, Tasting Table chose Boar's Head as the best packaged lunch meat brand because of its variety and high quality. If you search for cuts such as oven-roasted chicken or turkey breast, chances are that these options have not been broken down, made into a paste, and recombined into a round-shaped cold cut. Your mileage may vary, of course, and it's of the utmost importance to keep a keen eye on the ingredient labels for the most detailed information about your preferred lunch meat.

Avoid meats that contain excessive amounts of nitrates and preservatives. Additionally, check the ingredients for binders and fillers including corn syrup or starches as these are indicative of lunch meats that are more processed than others. If you can find organic or uncured lunch meats, these are also more ideal varieties.